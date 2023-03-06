Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Kremlin boss Putin relies on Wagner mercenaries in the battle for Bakhmut. Wagner boss Prigoschin is said to have made a momentous announcement. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

Update from March 6, 11:27 a.m: Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, wife of Zelenskyj, reported that investigators are currently investigating 171 cases of alleged sexual violence by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians. That goes from the youngest analysis from the US Institute for War Studies (ISW).

Material shortage on the part of Russia: The army uses decades-old tanks in the Ukraine war

Update from March 6, 9:57 a.m: Moscow is now using decades-old weapons, apparently out of desperation: Recently, even armored personnel carriers of the Soviet type BTR-50, which had been manufactured since 1954, had been used in the Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense in London with reference to its secret services. Destroyed main battle tanks have been replaced by old T-62 models for months, it said.

Even the 1st Guards Tank Army, one of the most prestigious units, received such tanks to make up for their losses in modern tanks. “As of the summer of 2022, about 800 T-62s have been taken out of storage. Some have received improved sighting systems that will most likely improve their effectiveness at night.” However, the vehicles have many weak points, including the lack of modern reactive armor.

A recruit on a T-62 tank in Russia’s Yaroslavl Oblast (October 2022) © Vladimir Smirnov/Imago

First report from March 6th: Kiev – Russian troops have been trying for weeks to conquer the city of Bakhmut, which has been declared a fortress. Russia uses the notorious Wagner mercenaries, who according to Ukrainian reports have already suffered heavy losses. However, the information cannot be verified.

Battle for Bakhmut: Yevgeny Prigozhin threatens Vladimir Putin

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has now threatened the government of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to withdraw his mercenaries from Bakhmut. The reason for this is the lack of ammunition. That reported that ZDF citing a corresponding telegram entry from the first weekend in March (which, however, was not an official channel of Prigozhin). “The situation will not be nice for all military formations that protect Russian interests,” it said, as well as: “If Wagner withdraws from Bachmut now, the entire front will collapse.”

‘Defenders hold their ground’: Ukraine reiterates defense against Russia

The Russian military, meanwhile, continued their fight on Sunday (March 5). “They (the Russian troops) will not stop attacking Bakhmut and the surrounding settlements,” said the Ukrainian general staff in Kiev in its situation report in the evening. Numerous settlements around Bachmut had been shelled with mortars and artillery. The generals in Kiev gave no information on any gains or losses of territory.

General Staff in Kiev: “Unsuccessful Offensive Actions” in the Ukraine War

So far, Bakhmut has been under pressure from three sides, only one side in the west is still open and offers Ukrainian troops a corridor for a possible retreat. “The defenders are holding their position,” said Sehy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Ukrainian Army Group East. “And we have the ability to deliver ammunition, provisions and medicine, and to transport the wounded.”

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks in a video about Bakhmut (archive image) © Konkord Company Press Service/Imago

In its report, the General Staff in Kiev also spoke of “unsuccessful offensive actions” by Russian troops near Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk in the east of the country. There, too, many towns were indiscriminately shelled by Russian artillery (AFP/dpa/frs)