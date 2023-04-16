Home page politics

Prigozhin thinks an end to the Ukraine war makes sense. According to the Wagner boss, Russia has conquered enough territory and now has to gain a foothold there.

Update from April 16, 8:17 p.m.: After the statements made by Wagner boss Prigozhin about an end to the Ukraine war, he rowed back. Apparently he misunderstood himself. Several media interpreted his words as a demand for an end to the war, but according to Prigozhin, that’s what Prigozhin wants Mirror Knowing nothing. The main message of his article was that there must be an “honest fight”, he had his press service clarify.

First report from April 16, 11:25 a.m.: Moscow – The head of wagner-Group Yevgeny Prigozhin has put an end to the Ukraine War required. In a press release published via Telegram, he called on the Russian authorities to end the war in the Ukraine and to focus on gaining a foothold in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

“It is necessary for the authorities and for society as a whole to put a courageous end to the military operation,” said the 61-year-old Wagner boss. According to him, now is the right time to end the war and let everyone know that Russia has achieved its intended goals. “Russia has already achieved everything. We have a large number of soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the ground and we are fortunate that we did our job,” Prigozhin said.

Wagner boss Prigozhin wants the Ukraine war to end: Russia has already taken enough territory

In which Russia “killed” a large part of the male population in Ukraine and intimidated another part who fled to Europe, the attacks by the Russian armed forces in recent months can be considered successful. In addition, the previous territorial conquests in the Ukraine are satisfactory. “Russia cut off the Sea of ​​Azov and a large part of the Black Sea, seized a large part of Ukraine’s territory and created a land corridor to Crimea,” Prigozhin said.

However, the “military operation” has also increased Ukraine’s quest for independence, which the Wagner boss said is a major problem. “If Ukraine used to be a part of the former Russia, now it is an absolutely nationally oriented state.”

Wagner boss Prigoschin for the end of the Ukraine war: Last staged as a general

With his Wagner group, Prigozhin has become one of Russia’s most important tools. In recent months, the Wagner financier has repeatedly presented himself as a Russian general. Above all, he claimed offensive successes in the ongoing battles for the strategic city of Bakhmut for himself and his criminal mercenaries.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is the head of the Russian private army Wagner Group and a close ally of Kremlin boss Putin. © dpa

Whether Russia’s President Wladimir Putin taking Prigozhin’s demands into account in his further war planning is questionable. Despite high losses, the Russian troops attack Ukrainian territory every day and try to take over other parts of the country. In addition, there were only recently reports that Putin wanted to limit the Wagner group’s mercenary monopoly and thus take power away from Prigozhin. (tt)