More and more details about the failed Prigozhin coup are emerging. The plan of the Wagner mercenaries leaked out in advance. Our news ticker.

Update from June 28, 10:46 p.m.: Kremlin boss Putin is convinced of the support of his country’s citizens during the uprising of the Wagner mercenary group. “I did not doubt the reaction (of the people) in Dagestan and across the country,” the Kremlin chief said on Wednesday, according to an excerpt of a conversation with the president of Russia’s Caucasus region, Sergei Melikov, broadcast on Russian state television.

Earlier, Melikov had assured the Russian head of state that there was “not a single person” in Dagestan who “did not support” the decisions of the Russian leadership in connection with the aborted uprising.

Scholz sees Putin weakened after mercenary uprising

Update from June 28, 9:33 p.m: Scholz assumes that the aborted uprising of the Wagner mercenary group has weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In any case, this will certainly have long-term effects in Russia,” said the SPD politician in the evening on ARD according to the advance notice. “I do believe that he (Putin) is weakened.” The uprising shows “that the autocratic structures, the power structures have cracks” and that Putin is by no means as firmly in the saddle as he keeps claiming.

Update from June 28, 9:25 p.m.: Poland will strengthen fortifications on its border with Belarus due to the Wagner soldiers now stationed there. This was announced by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński after a meeting of the country’s National Security and Defense Committee. The news agency first reported on it Wprost. More troops will be ordered to the border and the barriers to Belarus will be expanded.

Wagner boss Prigoshin wanted to arrest a clique around Shoigu

First report from June 28, 2023: Moscow – After the mutiny by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was called off, more and more details of this almost cinematic power farce are coming to light. Apparently, Prigozhin wanted to arrest the Russian military leadership, but had to change the mission after his plans were leaked. The US magazine reports Wall Street Journal citing Western government officials. In the sights of the mercenary boss: Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov. She blames Prigozhin for Russia’s situation in the Ukraine war.

New details on the failed Wagner coup: Prigozhin wanted to hold on to the military leadership

Prigozhin wanted to keep the duo he hated on the border with Ukraine. Two days before the planned visit by Shoigu and Gerasimov, the Russian domestic secret service FSB got hold of the plans, the newspaper continues. As a result, Prigozhin had to change his plans and start the uprising prematurely. The report coincides with statements by Viktor Solotov, head of the Russian National Guard, that Prigozhin’s plans were leaked.

The New York Times even reported about possible accomplices of the Wagner revolt. With reference to US security circles, it was said that several high-ranking generals knew about it. The Kremlin dismissed the account on Wednesday as “speculation and gossip.”

Prigozhin in Belarus: Lukashenko grants mercenary boss asylum

The uprising of the mercenary group against the Russian military leadership had the world in suspense over the weekend. The mercenaries invaded Russia from Ukraine and advanced on Moscow with the aim of deposing the Russian military leadership.

The Wagner group surprisingly gave up around 200 kilometers from the Russian capital. Belarus autocrat Alexander Lukashenko mediated. Prigozhin was promised impunity if he went into exile in Belarus. According to Lukashenko, the mercenary boss, who became known as “Putin’s cook”, has now arrived in Belarus. The head of state also offered mercenary fighters a place in his country. All information about the deal between Lukashenko and Prigozhin at a glance. (as)