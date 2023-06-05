Home page politics

Details about Prigozhin’s past reveal a new side to the Wagner boss: in his earlier years he apparently devoted himself to children’s literature.

Moscow – Little is known about the private life of Yevgeny Prigozhin. In the Ukraine war he is considered the merciless boss of the Wagner-Grupperwho merely in expanding his power is interested. Details about his past reveal that the head of the mercenary squad is a multi-faceted person. Before his life as Wagner boss, Prigozchin is said to have been an author of children’s books.

Prigozhin’s life before Wagner: Putin’s cook wrote children’s books with his son and daughter

Almost 20 years ago, according to a report by the Moscow Times a playful children’s story. Entitled Indraguzik, the book tells the story of a little boy and his sister who live with their family in a giant theater chandelier. Officially, the authors of “Indraguzik” are Prigozhin’s two children, Polina and Pavel. However, the book’s foreword, of which only 2,000 copies were printed, states that the story was written in collaboration with Prigozhin, his son and daughter. “Indraguzik” is said to have been published in 2004 by the little-known publisher Agat.

The story itself plays out loud Moscow Times in a country of “little people” living among ordinary people. The plot revolves around the boy Indraguzik falling from a theater chandelier trying to find his way home. According to the book’s foreword, Polina and Pavel suggested the names for the main characters and persuaded their father to “invent a story about a little boy named Indraguzik and his sister Indraguza.”

Notorious Wagner boss Prigozhin was probably a former children’s book author: “Versatile person”

Especially against the background of brutal warfare by the Wagner group Prigozhin’s connection to children’s literature seems strange. When asked about the gap between the children’s book author and the warlord, Moscow psychologist Karina Militonyan said the Moscow Timesthat a man is capable of “combining all kinds of characters”.

Russian political expert Konstantin Kalachev, who was familiar with “Indraguzik”, described the work as a “beautiful” story. He described Prigozhin as someone in tune with the zeitgeist Russia developed and went from convict to children’s book author, friend of the president and mercenary boss. “He is like a mirror of time,” said Kalachev. “He is a versatile person who strives for self-realization as much as possible. As long as it was fashionable to be good, he was good. But then the evil time came, and he became evil,” Kalachev said.

Wagner boss Prigozhin’s past: from Putin’s cook to the Kremlin opponent

Priogschin has had an eventful past. He initially served nine years in prison after being arrested in 1981 for robbery and other crimes. After his release, Prigozhin found his way directly to as a caterer and restaurant owner Wladimir Putinamong other things he is said to own the only private restaurant in the Russian Parliament building and is hired by the Kremlin for banquets and events.

Because of his proximity to the Russian President, he was nicknamed “Putin’s cook”. He also received orders from the state with his catering company “Concord” and supplied schools with food, for example, reports the Daily News. But now there are increasing signs that the Kremlin is getting worse and worse because of Prigozhin’s public criticism could be. (bohy)