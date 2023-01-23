Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has commented on comparisons with the itinerant preacher Rasputin. (Archive photo) © Imago

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin reacts to comparisons with the historical itinerant preacher Rasputin – and obviously feels flattered.

MOSCOW – After Yevgeny Prigozhin was compared to the itinerant Russian preacher Grigory Rasputin, the head of the Russian mercenary group has left wagner reported on Sunday (January 22nd). In contrast to Rasputin, who, among other things, treated the son of the last tsar for a blood disease, his task was not to stop bleeding, but to “shed” blood. how fr.de reported.

Last weekend the Financial Times the comparison between Prigozhin and the once influential Rasputin: The Wagner boss has more and more influence in the Kremlin, just as the orthodox monk once said to the royal family. Prigozhin has been in the country with his notorious mercenary troupe for months Ukraine war in action.

“I’m not very familiar with the story of Rasputin, but as far as I know, an important attribute of Rasputin is that he used incantations to stop the young prince’s blood flow,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying by his press office. “Unfortunately, I can’t stop the blood flow. I make the enemies of our fatherland bleed. And not by incantations, but by direct contact with them.”

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner boss wants to punish “disobedient westerners”.

the Financial Times was not the first to compare his role to that of Rasputin at the Russian court – a Russian journalist made this comparison last year. However, the US newspaper left, writing that Prigozhin had positioned himself as an active supporter of the Russian war, “a harsh critic of the military, bureaucratic and business elites who allegedly are failing Putin with their half-hearted, incompetent approach to the war.”

An observation that apparently even Prigozchin agrees with. The comparisons are “absolutely clear,” according to the press office of the Wagner boss. He sees his role in bringing “disobedient Westerners” back into line: “When children are up to mischief, they try to attract their father’s attention with all sorts of unexpected tricks,” Prigozhin is quoted as saying. “So all Americans have to do is go to their father, ask his forgiveness, and continue to behave normally.”

Rasputin was assassinated in 1916 by a group of Russian nobles who feared his growing influence over the tsarist family. Two years later, after seizing power, Russian revolutionaries murdered both Tsar Nicholas II and his family. The future will show how things will continue with Yevgeny Prigozhin. (nak)