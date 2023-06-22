The Ukrainian counter-offensive is underway, and Moscow claims that Ukraine is not achieving much. “Lie,” says Wagner boss Prigozchin, of all people, and raises serious allegations.

Moscow – The head of Russia’s private army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has accused Russia’s military leadership of lying and concealing facts about the situation at the front in Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov served President Vladimir Putin “nonsense,” Prigozhin said in a voice message to Telegram. This is in the hope that such “lies” would only have to be terrible enough for Putin to believe. The Ukrainian armed forces have already had significant successes.

“These are large areas that we lost,” Prigozhin said. The losses in the Russian ranks are also great. There are “colossal problems” that are being kept secret. On the other hand, the army leadership reported without evidence about alleged mass deaths and destroyed technology on the Ukrainian side. The head of the mercenary force repeatedly accused Shoigu and Gerasimov of incompetence. Once again he called for mobilization to prevent a Russian defeat. Russia has been at war with Ukraine for 16 months.

On the other hand, at a meeting with Putin, Shoigu again reported losses on the Ukrainian side, allegedly including numerous tanks. The pace of Kiev’s counter-offensive has slowed down after 16 days, Shoigu said, according to the Interfax agency. Nevertheless, the armed forces still have great potential. Kiev had also previously admitted that the offensive was progressing more slowly than some observers had hoped.

When asked by Putin about the risks for his own armed forces from the delivery of heavy weapons from the West to Ukraine, Shoigu said: “We don’t see any threats here – also because we are building up reserves.” By the end of the month, a “reserve army” with more than 3,000 units of combat technology will be set up. He did not give details.

Ukrainian PM: recaptured over 113 square kilometers

According to Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal, the Ukrainian army has now recaptured eight villages and 113 square kilometers of occupied territory in the ongoing counter-offensive. “It’s a huge territory,” Schmyhal said at the Ukraine reconstruction conference in London. In addition, the Ukrainian troops advanced at a depth of up to seven kilometers into Russian-occupied territory.

“We have good results,” said Schmyhal. Nevertheless, he urged patience. A counteroffensive is a series of military operations, some offensive, some defensive. Sometimes tactical breaks are necessary. The advance is also slowed down by minefields laid out by the Russians.

“We will not burn our soldiers like the Russians do,” said the Ukrainian prime minister. Every life counts. He added: “We’re going to make very thoughtful offensive moves. That’s why it could take time.” However, they are “absolutely optimistic” that they will be able to reconquer all of the territory occupied by Russia.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference on Wednesday and Thursday in London discussed how the country, which has been under attack from Russia since February 2022, can be rebuilt and the economy can be restarted. The British hosts focused on private investments. In the coming year, Germany is to organize the conference together with Ukraine. dpa