According to a video by its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group could be on the verge of dissolution. Prigozhin again criticizes the army of Russia.

Bachmut – Will the Wagner group soon be gone? This is indicated by a video in which chef Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as Putin’s cook, has his say during the Ukraine war. “The last step of the Wagner PMC. A lot of things don’t live forever, like 300 Spartans or the “Three Bogatyrs” etc. They stick in people’s minds. That’s how it can happen with Wagner,” says Prigozhin in the video. The Wagner boss also speaks of the planned conquest of Bakhmut and criticizes the quality of the Russian military.

Rails against the Kremlin: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin. © Uncredited/dpa

“Right now, the world has not encountered a well-trained Russian army,” he said. About the video, the authenticity of which cannot be independently verified, initially had Focus reported. Recently, Prigozhin has repeatedly caused a furore by criticizing the Russian Defense Ministry. It is therefore also speculated that “Putin’s cook” could soon be imprisoned.

Bachmut: Wagner boss keeps complaining

Pirogschin was repeatedly sick Complained about missing ammunition for Wagner. “I am unable to solve this problem, despite all my connections and contacts. Those who are preventing us from trying to win this war are working directly for the enemy.” Prigozhin said in an audio message. “They giggle in their cabinets and try to play schemes,” he said of Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, and Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Soldiers of the Wagner mercenary unit in action in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Viktor Antonyuk

It is her fault that people in Bachmut are “going towards the end”. “I have people dying in droves”. “All offers for ammunition for assault units will be satisfied on an urgent basis. This has always been the case and will continue to be so in the future,” the Russian state agency said mug stated in a message.

Wagner had probably taken the eastern part of Bachmut

Despite Prigozhin’s criticism, the Wagner group of mercenaries claimed to have taken the “eastern part” of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which had been heavily fought over for months. Wagner would have “taken the entire eastern part of Bakhmut, everything east of the river Bakhmutka, which divides the city in half,” Prigozhin said in a recently released audio message. (mse)