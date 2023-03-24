Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

Will Wagner boss Prigozhin admit defeat? Putin’s cook is probably planning to withdraw his troops from Ukraine and is targeting Africa.

Moscow – No ammunition and hardly any staff: the private army of Putin’s cook Yevgeny Prigozhin is suffering more and more from the losses in the Ukraine war. Although Prigozhin had repeatedly emphasized the successes achieved by his mercenaries, especially in Bakhmut, experts are making little progress. It would be surprising that the notorious Wagner boss would leave the field. However, according to media reports, Prigozhin intends to withdraw his troops from Ukraine soon and is now eyeing Africa.

Wagner boss announces troop withdrawal from Ukraine – and is targeting Africa

Ever since the Kremlin prohibited Prigozhin from recruiting prisoners, the Wagner boss has been without an important source of supplies. Out of sheer desperation, he even turned to his rival Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister. After weeks of publicly complaining that the Wagner soldiers were not being supplied with vital ammunition and other supplies, Prigozhin conceded that the Wagner soldiers would have to be “regrouped and downsized” after the battle for Bakhmut. That reported Bloomberg and referred to sources close to the Kremlin.

Wagner boss Prigozhin is probably planning to withdraw his troops from the Ukraine. Is he targeting Africa? © Konkord Company Press Service/imago

In addition, Prigozhin is said to be reorienting himself and concentrating on operations in Africa in the future, since the situation in Ukraine has become more difficult for his armed forces. In which BloombergThe report notes that Wagner mercenary recruitment has been announced for a period of six months in Ukraine and nine to 14 months in Africa. It is noted that those wishing to serve in African countries will be placed in the reserve. That Prigozhin also recruited in Africawould at least not be news.

No longer in the Ukraine war? Prigozhin’s army is more likely to be deployed covertly in African countries

The activities of the Russian Wagner Group in several African countries are an open secret. According to experts, especially since the start of the Ukraine war, Africa has gained in strategic importance for Russia. Africa’s mineral wealth and energy needs allow the Kremlin to circumvent Western sanctions, said Priyal Singh of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS). Arms trading and mercenary operations are used in a targeted manner to expand political and economic influence.

According to Stanyard, Wagner operates in a legal “grey area”. This probably includes criminal activities such as violence against civilians by mercenaries, disinformation campaigns and election rigging through to the smuggling of raw materials on an industrial scale. According to the Global Institute, numerous Russian mining companies are based on the continent, often covertly.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Wagner boss wants to withdraw troops from the Ukraine war – and threatened the Kremlin with consequences

Prigozhin’s announced withdrawal would not be the first of its kind. He recently threatened fatal consequences for the Kremlin if he did Withdraw Wagner from Bachmut. “If Wagner withdraws from Bakhmut now, the entire front will collapse,” Prigozhin clarified in a video published on Telegram.

Then it will be very uncomfortable for all units that want to defend Russia. “Then the front collapses. Then the Crimea will fall,” he prophesied to the Kremlin, in the event of a Wagner withdrawal, a devastating defeat. However, a deduction does not happen voluntarily, but only if an agreement cannot be reached with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance, Prigozhin made clear in his telegram video. (bohy)