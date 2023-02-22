Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz and Fabian Muller

Wagner boss accuses Russian general staff of “treason against the fatherland”. Zelenskyy also condemned the Russian attack on Kherson. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

Update from February 22, 06:43: In his daily video address, Volodymyr Zelensky strongly condemned the deadly Russian artillery raid on the city of Kherson in the south of the country. “This Russian attack had no military purpose,” he said Tuesday in his evening video address. “Just like thousands of similar Russian attacks, which are a real message from Russia to the world.” At least six people were killed and 12 injured in the artillery raid on a residential area and a bus stop.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © Olivier Matthys/dpa

“The terrorist state is trying to show the world that terror is to be expected by shelling streets, houses, schools, pharmacies and hospitals, churches, bus stops, markets and power plants with rockets,” said Zelenskyy. However, he was confident that the attacker would be put in his place. Namely, “by all together – Ukrainians and the world”.

In the end, Ukrainian intelligence and the army would find those responsible for the attacks. “And more than that, we will prove that only humanity, only the UN Charter and only the right of every people to live free and safe from terror and insane aggressions like that of Russia are worth considering,” the president said. Referring to the contested regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy emphasized that they will do everything they can to repel enemy attacks there “although it is suffering great losses there”.

Wagner boss accuses Russian general staff of “treason against the fatherland”.

Update from February 21, 6:23 p.m.: The head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner has accused the army general staff of “treason” because they refuse to provide equipment to the Wagner mercenaries fighting in Ukraine. “The chief of staff and the defense minister are issuing orders, come hell or high water, not only not to give the Wagner paramilitary group any ammunition, but also not to support it with air transport,” Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement published on the Telegram online service on Tuesday audio message.

Became known as “Putin’s cook”: Yevgeny Prigozhin leads the Wagner mercenaries. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



The General Staff even forbade the Wagner mercenaries to “supply shovels with which they can dig trenches”. There is a “frontal opposition” to his troops, which is “nothing less than an attempt to destroy Wagner,” said Prigozhin. This is tantamount to “treason against the fatherland”, while Wagner is fighting to conquer the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, losing “hundreds” of fighters every day.

Prigozhin had repeatedly criticized the army leadership in recent weeks. However, his direct attack on Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu represents an escalation. Last week the Wagner boss blamed Russia’s “monstrous military bureaucracy” for the slow progress in the battle for Bakhmut.

“Actually too late”: Ex-intelligence officer names expiry date for Russia’s Ukraine offensive

Update from February 21, 2:35 p.m: The rainy season (“Rasputitsa”) in Ukraine will start soon. Ex-Russian secret service officer Igor Girkin is warning the Russian military that he only has ten to 20 days left for an offensive in Ukraine. “It’s actually already too late to start anything serious,” wrote the ex-officer in a post on the short message service Telegram. The mud caused by Rasputitsa makes it difficult for tanks and other military equipment to advance.

Photo taken outside of the “Rasputiza” period: mud on a road near Bakhmut © Celestino Arce Lavin/Imago

Commander on dreaded spring offensive: “Russia attacks every day”

February 21 update at 12:36 p.m: It is the longest and bloodiest battle of the Ukraine war so far: In January, the Russian army – supported by the notorious mercenary group “Wagner” – intensified the attacks on Bakhmut. On the anniversary of the Russian invasion, many are expecting a new offensive from Moscow. At least one fighter from the Ukrainian unit “Witcher” waved it off.

“The situation has not changed for our unit,” said the commander of the news agency AFP just over a week before the anniversary of the Ukraine war. He was confident that the Ukrainian front in the Donetsk region would hold. “Some people talk about a new offensive, but the Russians attack every day.”

A fighter from the Ukrainian unit Witcher in the Bakhmut region © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

“Nuclear deterrent forces” in the Ukraine war: Putin wants to modernize the Russian army

Updated February 21, 11:33 am: Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has announced plans to modernize the Russian army. “The level of equipment of Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces with the latest systems is now 91.3 percent,” Putin said in his State of the Union address. He added: “Now – taking into account our accumulated experience – we need to achieve such a high level of quality in all parts of the armed forces.”

The invasion of Ukraine has been anything but successful for Moscow in recent months. International observers attest to some serious problems with the Russian army, particularly with regard to military equipment.

War in Ukraine: Russia steps up attacks on civilian installations

First report from February 21st: Kiev/London – The British secret service estimates that schools and clinics in Ukraine have increasingly come under fire in the past month. This probably has to do with the fact that Russia used its artillery and other weapon systems indiscriminately in the Ukraine war.

The attacks by Russia in the Ukraine war also repeatedly killed civilians, according to a short report by the Ministry of Defense in London on Tuesday (February 21).

War in Ukraine: Estimates assume up to 16,000 dead civilians

According to the UN, at least 8,000 civilians have died in the Ukraine war so far – although the number could be significantly higher. British intelligence also reports independent estimates that 16,000 civilian deaths have already occurred.

War in Ukraine: Airstrikes and reports of Russian fighter jets in Belarus

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian general staff continues to assess the risk of massive Russian airstrikes in the Ukraine war as high. On Monday (February 21), at least one person was killed and two injured in the Donetsk region. The information could not be checked independently. There was an air alert nationwide for an hour and a half.

The trigger is said to have been Russian fighter jets that have risen in Belarus. These can fire hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which Ukraine cannot intercept. (dpa/AFP/frs)