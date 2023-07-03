The head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, he would have returned to making his voice heard in an audio of about forty seconds broadcast by the Telegram channel ‘Grey Zone’. “Today more than ever we need your support. Thank you for that. I want you to understand that our ‘March of Justice’ was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society. And I think we have achieved a lot,” Prigozhin said in the audio that is attributed to it. The leader of the mercenaries seems to be referring to Wagner’s revolt, which later returned. “In the near future, I’m sure you will see our next victories at the front. Thanks guys!” he added.

Read also

Prigozhin’s fate has been shrouded in mystery for 10 days, since the ‘near coup’ stopped 200 km from Moscow. The leader of the company was reported in Belarus, where he was allegedly welcomed by President Aleksandr Lukashenko and where a Wagner plane was sighted on two occasions. In Belarus, Wagner should transfer part of its activities, with the consent of Minsk which hopes to exploit the experience of the mercenaries to raise the level of its armed forces.

Meanwhile, the mercenary company has announced a month-long hiatus in recruiting. “Since Wagner is temporarily not participating in the special military operation and since she is moving to Belarus, we suspend the activity of the regional recruiting centers for one month,” the message continues.