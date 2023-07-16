FromCatherine Reikowski close

Colonel General Kartapolov hints on Russian TV that Wagner troops in Belarus could be given a special training destination.

Suwalken/Moscow – After their failed uprising, the mercenaries of the Wagner group are now in Belarus and are training the Belarusian soldiers there. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin could now have a new plan for them: by attacking Poland and Lithuania, give Russia direct access to the Kaliningrad exclave.

At least, this is the mindset formulated by reserve colonel general and deputy Andrei Kartapolov in the evening TV program of Rossiya-1 state television. “It is clear that Wagner PMC traveled to Belarus to train the Belarusian armed forces,” Kartapolov said, according to the US portal Newsweek. But they could also be used elsewhere, it said.

Russian general dreams of attacking Poland and Lithuania for corridor to Kaliningrad

“There is such a thing as the Suwałki Corridor. You know very well what that is. If something happens, we need this Suwałki Corridor very much,” Kartapolov stressed. He is a reserve colonel general and one of the deputies of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. In May he was at a CSTO conference in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Kartapolov has repeatedly dealt with Russia’s security issues within the framework of the alliance. The CSTO, the organization of the Collective Security Treaty, is a military alliance of several former member states of the Soviet Union.

“I’m talking (…) that a task force is ready to take this small corridor within a few hours,” said Kartapolov. For his statements, however, there is no confirmation from the Kremlin, and – according to Newsweek – also no further signals from Russia or Belarus that an attack on Poland is imminent. However, it was recently heard from Poland that the situation was being taken seriously.

Kaliningrad, Poland, Belarus and Russia: What is the Suwalki Corridor?

The Suwalki Corridor or Suwalki Gap The Suwalki region is located in north-eastern Poland and borders on Lithuania. The so-called “Suwalki Gap” is a corridor on Polish and Lithuanian territory between Belarus and the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, which is surrounded by Lithuania and Poland. In an emergency, Russia could cut off the Baltic states from the rest of NATO territory by capturing them – and vice versa gain access to Kaliningrad via Belarus.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, the otherwise rather remote, sparsely populated region has repeatedly come into the focus of the world. “We already live in a certain tension here and are concerned about all these things that are happening in Ukraine,” one resident told MDR last year.

The Suwalki Gap – also called the Suwalki Corridor – runs along the border between Lithuania and Poland. © dpa / graphic: A. Brühl, editor: J. Schneider

Wagner group already in Belarus: They train Lukashenko’s soldiers

Recently there had been different reports: Is the Wagner group already in Belarus after the uprising by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin? Only last Thursday (July 13) did the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announce that Wagner mercenaries had arrived.

According to the report, they train Belarusian soldiers. A week earlier, the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assumed that the Wagner troops are not in Belarus but in Russia and Ukraine.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President

Suwalki Corridor: Poland prepares its region and moves troops

The Suwalki Gap has been the focus of attention before: in July 2022, when a conflict over the transport of goods to Kaliningrad threatened to escalate. In September, Vaidotas Urbelis, director of defense policy at the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, told MDR: “Sure, it’s an important section and we also have to see how we can defend it in the event of a conflict.” must be strengthened.

There was also a sigh of relief after the NATO summit in Lithuania: the heads of government of Latvia and Estonia, Krišjānis Kariņš and Kaja Kallas, said in Vilnius on Wednesday (July 12) that the defense of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania was not geographically or militarily is no longer solely dependent on the “Suwalki gap”. After Sweden joins NATO, aid and supplies could also be made available via the Baltic Sea.

On the other hand, Russia’s interest in Belarus’ access to Kaliningrad may persist. How Newsweek also writes, Polish President Andrzej Duda said: “The actual transfer of Russian troops, the Wagner Group, to Belarus, together with their chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, is underway. These are very negative signals for us.” He spoke of plans to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank in the Polish border area. His Lithuanian colleague, Gitanas Nauseda, also called for Wagner groups in Belarus to be taken seriously as a threat to NATO as a whole. (dpa/kat)

List of rubrics: © Uncredited/French Military/AP/dpa