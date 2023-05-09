New and important developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war during the past days, with the Chechen President, Ramzan Kadyrov, confirming the readiness of the “Akhmat” special forces to occupy the positions of the “Wagner” forces, after the request of the “Wagner” commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to withdraw from there by May 10. .

The President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called on the “Wagner” fighters to join the forces of the “Akhmat” battalion in Bakhmut to benefit from their military experience there, describing them as good, brave and important people, and they are important, according to him, because they know the region.

According to a Russian military expert who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, Wagner’s exit from Bakhmut is not surprising, while another Ukrainian believes that the withdrawal is a result of the intensification of the internal conflict between the Russian forces on the one hand and Wagner’s president on the other.

Total control

Oleg Artyovsk, a researcher on international affairs at the “Volsk” military institution, says that the announcement of the withdrawal came after Bakhmut was about to fall completely in the hands of the Russian forces, which means that the transfer of sites from the “Wagner” forces to the “Akhmat” forces is an organizational matter and is in the interest of the military operation. .

Oleg Artyovsk explained, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Kadyrov’s forces announced that they would enter the war through their great door, supporting the Russian military forces, and would complete what Wagner had begun, and that there were great combat preparations, especially with Kadyrov’s statements that he would like to take the remaining two kilometers in Artyomovsk. (Bakhmut) through mutual understanding and support.

Oleg Artyovsk attributed the importance of replacing Wagner’s role in Bakhmut and relying on the role of Kadyrov’s forces to several reasons:

Replacing Wagner’s role with Kadyrov’s will help remove any distraction from Russia’s fighting forces.

The presence of Kadyrov’s forces will pave the way for the entry of more war-ready forces that are not militarily exhausted.

A translation of a sure Chechen desire to serve Russia and achieve successes on the ground.

Kadyrov’s forces are familiar with the Ukrainian counter-attack tactics, as they play the role of observers of the war closely.

Rtjovsk stressed that the units of the “Akhmat” forces are undoubtedly highly prepared, combat-tested, and have achieved successes on the ground, amid expectations that they will provide a high combat yield in the near future that is no less efficient and results than what Wagner provided in Bakhmut and Solidar throughout the last period, because Russia will not take any chances. With the victories it achieved by introducing alternative forces to the role of Wagner without being largely reassured about the results, with talk of an imminent decisive military battle against Ukraine, backed by the weapons and equipment of Western countries, led by an American.

A dispute rages

The Ukrainian side believes that Wagner’s announcement of withdrawal from Bakhmut reflects the extent of the intensification of the internal Russian military conflict. Here, Oleg Zhdnov, a military analyst at the Ukrainian National Institute for Studies, says that Wagner’s forces are the biggest losers in Bakhmut and have suffered heavy losses, as Russia admits.

Oleg Zhdnov added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that there are several reasons besides losses as well that make “Wagner” withdraw from Bakhmut, including:

• The Russian leadership suffered a lot from Wagner’s criticism and talk about the lack of weapons and ammunition.

• Confirmation of a Soviet-Russian strategic idea of ​​sharing the cake of victory without it being monopolized by one team or person.

Oleg Zhdnov explained that Wagner has already become a major stumbling block for the Russian military leadership, given Moscow’s delay in resolving many battles as a result of the strength of the Ukrainian defenses.