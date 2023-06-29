Russian President Vladimir Putin said to have no doubts about the support of the whole country for his decisions regarding the attempted rebellion of 24 June. “I did not doubt what the reaction would be in Dagestan and throughout the country,” Putin said during his meeting with Dagestan President Sergei Melikov, responding to the words of the head of the region that the entire population of Dagestan supported the decisions of the President of the Russian Federation.

“Previous reports indicated that Prigozhin had initially tried to get in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putinas the Wagner column headed north of Rostov, but Putin refused to talk to him. Project Hayun’ which refers to tracking data of a June 27 flight of the Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane, which allegedly left Machulishchy airport, in Belarus, to head first to Moscow and immediately after to St. Petersburg “.

Pro-Russian social media outlets claimed Prigozhin returned to Russia to negotiate with Russian officials. The ISW is unable to confirm whether Prigozhin actually flew to Russia, but he is likely to have returned to work out the details of the Lukashenko-brokered deal.

GENERAL SUROVIKIN ARRESTED

General Sergey Surovikin has been arrested, the Financial Times reported, citing informed sources, and the Moscow Times, after speaking with two different Defense Ministry officials. However, it is not yet clear whether the soldier has been accused of complicity in the failed coup of Yevgeny Prigozhhin – as explained by one of the two sources of the Moscow Times – whether he is only being interrogated as a witness or as a suspect.

Surovikin hasn’t appeared in public since Saturday. Surovikin, known as “General Armageddon”, was appointed commander of the forces deployed in Ukraine last October. It was he who ordered the carpet bombing of civilian infrastructure. He had previously operated in Syria, where he developed a close relationship with Wagner. the. In 1991, during the coup in the Soviet Union, he commanded a military unit that broke through the barricades of protesters, killing three people. No comment from the Kremlin on the news of the arrest. The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, refers to the Defense Ministry.

As for General Andriy Yudin, Sergey Surovikin’s deputy, he was “discharged from the ranks” of the Russian army. This was written in a Tweet by the former director of the Moscow Echo, Alexei Venediktov. Surovikin has not appeared in public since Saturday: former head of military operations in Ukraine, the general would have known in advance of the Wagner group’s mutiny plans, according to the New York Times. And according to the Moscow Times Surovikin would have been arrested precisely in relation to his position on the revolt promoted by Prigozhin.