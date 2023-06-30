Wagner is in Belarus and Ukraine is forced to mobilize men and resources to the north, in order not to be caught unprepared for the possible opening of a new front in the war with Russia. While waiting to know the fate of Evgheny Prigozhin, leader of the mercenaries who disappeared from the scene after last Saturday’s march towards Moscow and Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin, new news has arrived relating to the activities of the mercenaries.

A new high-resolution satellite image obtained by the BBC reveals the presence in Belarus of hundreds of new structures, similar to tents, which could constitute the new military camp of the Wagner group. In particular, the tents were erected near a disused military base about 20 kilometers from the city of Asipovichy, a hundred kilometers from the capital Minsk.

Also according to Russian media, the complex could house the mercenaries. The BBC Verify anti-disinformation project has warned that more than 300 structures have certainly been erected in the past two weeks, as in an earlier satellite image, captured on June 15, there was no sign of military tents in the area near Asipovichy.

A possible presence of Wagner in Belarus could constitute a further threat to Ukraine and other border states, such as Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, worried by the activities that Wagner could undertake in the country.

For this, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his top military commanders to reinforce the northern sector of Ukraine. According to intelligence sources in Kiev, with Prigozhin – assuming that the leader is in Minsk – five thousand mercenaries have moved to Belarus, to whom Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has offered the use of an abandoned military camp.

In reality, Prigozhin risks having to worry about more pressing matters than the planning of Wagner’s activities. The Russian security service (FSB) would have been tasked with physically eliminating the mercenary leader. This was revealed by the head of military intelligence in Kiev, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with ‘War Zone’ relaunched by the ‘Kyiv Independent’ website.

“In any case, all these potential assassination attempts will not be quick. It will take time to have the proper approaches and to reach the stage where they will be ready to conduct this huge operation,” Budanov said.

The Ukrainian intelligence chief added that Prigozhin would not intend to station his troops in Belarus for long, but would rather create a hub in the former Soviet republic for recruitment and logistics purposes. “And what will happen next is that most of the personnel who were previously engaged in fighting in Ukraine will gradually be transferred to Africa to continue operations there,” he added.