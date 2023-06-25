Russian President Vladimir Putin can count on China’s support after the ‘partial’ revolt of Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgheny Prigozhin. China has expressed support for measures taken by the Russian leadership to stabilize the domestic situation after the Wagner Group mutiny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the Tass news agency.

“The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24 and reiterated its interest in strengthening Russia’s cohesion and prosperity,” the following statement read. the meeting in Beijing between the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrei Rudenko.

China supports Russia “in protecting its national stability,” the Chinese foreign ministry said. “As a close friend and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of the new era, China supports Russia in protecting national stability and achieving development and prosperity,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. What is happening in Russia is ”an internal affair”, added the ministry.

Meanwhile, Putin today had a telephone conversation with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, mediator in the agreement that put an end to the Wagner revolt. Furthermore, in the afternoon, Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with the president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. There was ”discussion of the international situation, the situation in the region and Belarusian-Kazakh relations”, continues the agency.