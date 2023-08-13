Wagner’s group of Russian mercenaries is starting to have financial problems and there is “the realistic possibility that the Kremlin will no longer finance the group”. This was underlined by the daily bulletin released on Twitter by British intelligence.

“The Wagner Group is likely to go through a downsizing and reorganization process, mainly to save on staff salary expenses, at a time of economic pressure,” notes the bulletin.

“Since the failed uprising of June 2023, the Russian state has taken action against some of the other business interests of Wagner’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin. There is a realistic possibility that the Kremlin will no longer finance the group – he continues – If the Russian state no longer pays Wagner, the second possible payer is the Belarusian authorities. However, this considerable force could result in a significant and not well-received drain on Belarus’ modest resources.”