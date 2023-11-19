Wages | Would you rather take a nice job or a good salary? We asked 12-year-olds and this is what they answered

From left to right, Bella McGarvie, Lahja Kämäräinen, Alexandra Lindfors, Joshua Nii Borketey (on the railing), Aleksi Niemi, Samartha Das, Leon Guilland, Muhammad Shaheen and Enda McAtee.

What is the most important thing at work? On Children’s Rights Day, Maunula elementary school students tell what they think about their dream job and its salary.

If if you had to choose a good salary or an interesting job, which would you choose? We went to ask the sixth graders at Maunula elementary school.

We organized a closed ticket vote on the question in a class of 20 children.

Good pay won.

Five would rather choose a nice job, even if the pay is worse. Fifteen would rather choose a good salary, even if the job is not that interesting.

Nine schoolchildren were able to tell in more detail why.

And what would be their dream job, and do they know how much they get paid for the job?

The story was conceived, the questions planned and the interviews conducted by those who attend Käpylä elementary school Aarni Kettunen, 12, Lassi Biström13, and Ukko Luoma-aho13. Acted as photographer Kalle Nikunen10, from Viikinmäki elementary school.

Some of the interviews were originally conducted in English, because some of the students at Maunula’s elementary school receive English-language instruction, to which they apply through an aptitude test.

Samartha Das, 12

“I’d rather choose a fun job with a low salary. It’s better if you like what you do.”

Aleksi Niemi, 12

“I would take a better job, but a worse salary. If you’re going to do it for many decades, it has to be more enjoyable. My dream job is to be a doctor like my father. I think it’s really interesting and great work.”

Enda McAteer, 12

“If I had a worse job with better pay, I wouldn’t like it very much. I dream of a career as a professional soccer player or engineer. I love playing soccer. The salary would depend on where you get to play.”

Lahja Kämäräinen, 12

“Work has to be done all the time, so I prefer to enjoy what I do. I’ll probably get by on the salary, though. I’m not sure about my dream job, but I’d like to do something where I can be creative.”

Leon Guilland, 11

“A boring job with a good salary would be stressful if you don’t know how to do something. My dream job is an actor. I don’t know how much you get paid for it.”

Joshua Nii Borketey, 12

“I would choose a worse job with a better salary. I wouldn’t want to be penniless. Work is not supposed to be fun. Or it can be fun at work, but you have to take it seriously. I would like to be a soccer player because it’s fun. I like that professionals have a passion for it.”

Alexandra Lindfors, 12

“I would take a less fun job with a good salary. I want more money. I don’t care so much if the work is fun. My dream job might be to be a nurse. I don’t know, but I’ve heard it pays well.”

Bella McGarvie, 12

“Nice work. I want the workplace to be fun. I might want to be a vet. I have no idea how much I get paid for it.”

Muhammad Shaheen, 12

“Worse work with better pay because I could buy a lot of things. I don’t have a dream job.”