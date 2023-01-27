Wages | This is how inflation punishes wage earners: Real wages collapsed the most in more than 60 years

According to Statistics Finland, the real salary of Finnish wage earners fell by 4.4 percent last year.

Quickly rising inflation is punishing Finnish wage earners with a heavy hand. According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, the real earnings of wage earners last year fell the most in more than 60 years.

The real salary describes the purchasing power of the salary at the time of receiving the salary. The real wage is calculated by removing the effect of inflation from the nominal wage.

According to Statistics Finland, the real salary of Finnish wage earners fell by 4.4 percent last year.

“The figures can still be refined somewhat, but the decline was almost certainly the biggest in more than 60 years. The last time real earnings decreased more than in 2022 was in 1957, when the decrease was 7.5 percent,” the Statistics Finland writes on its website.

Real earnings have decreased in the last 70 years by four percent or more in only four years.

In October-December, real wages fell by 5.7 percent compared to the last quarter of the previous year. The decrease is due to the fact that the rise in consumer prices was faster than the rise in earnings.

The real wages of those working in the state fell the most. Their real salary decreased by 5.9 percent from the last quarter of 2021. Instead, the real salary of those working in the private sector fell by 5.6 percent.

At the same time, nominal wages rose by 2.7 percent.

Statistics Finland according to preliminary data, the average income of Finnish wage earners was 3,800 euros last year. The average salary for men was more than 4,100 euros, for women around 3,500 euros.

According to Statistics Finland, the salary of those working in the state was higher than the salary of those working in the private sector.

The average salary of those working in the state was just under 4,300 euros, and of those working in the private sector around 3,900 euros.

