European salary, narrowing the gap between rich and poor

The wage, the minimum wage, will be at the center of the next moves by the government and the opposition. What is certain is that the issue of wages is something of a priority also at a European level. And here we discover two surprises, according to data from the 9th Annual Adecco Observatory. : the first is that the wage gap between the 27 members has halved since 2010 and that Italy is in the second group of the three considered (high, medium and low). The average gross salary in the European Union was 2,194 euros last year. This only concerns the monthly salary before the calculation of deductions and withholdings, with the exclusion, for example, of overtime or various allowances. In this study, which compares gross salaries, not how much purchasing power they have in each country, the highest is the one paid in Luxembourg, 3,713 euros, and the lowest in Bulgaria, 650 euros.



European salary, rich in Luxembourg, poor in Bulgaria

Fortunately, however, in recent years the fork has narrowed. 13 years ago wealthy Luxembourg paid 2900 euros a month which was 11 times higher than the lowest level (265). Now the difference is half. Now the gap is just under 6 times. This classification between salaries divides the European members into three large groups, those of series A, those of B and C. Italy with an average salary of 2174 euros is in the intermediate category (between 1200 and 2600 euros). Together with Spain (1822), the Czech Republic (1,208 euros per month); Malta (1,354 euros); Cyprus (1,359 euros); Slovenia (1,503 euros) and France (2,574 euros). However, the French salary is more than double that of the Czech Republic.

European salary, in Serie A nine states

In Serie A the gaps are smaller, around 30% overall. In this group 9 countries: Finland(2678); Sweden (2,604 euros per month); Austria (2,964 euros); Holland (2,964 euros); Belgium (3,007 euros); Ireland (3,051 euros); Germany (3,148 euros); Denmark (3,573 euros) and Luxembourg (3,713 euros). Finally in series C the states with the lowest wages. 11 countries have average salaries of less than 1200 euros. Among these: Romania (796) Bulgaria (650 euros per month); Hungary (852 euros); Croatia (903 euros); Poland (941 euros); Latvia (978 euros); Slovakia (1,046 euros); Greece (1,049 euros); Lithuania (1,110 euros); Estonia (1,123 euros) and Portugal (1,154 euros). And here the differences are quite high because, for example, the Portuguese worker earns twice as much as his Bulgarian colleague.

