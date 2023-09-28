Wages | The welfare areas use extremely expensive hired doctors – the director of Social Security explains why

Sally Leskinen, the director of the South Karelia welfare region, wants to be able to negotiate salaries together with the companies.

Welfare areas buy hired labor from private companies, the price of which can at worst be many times higher than the wages of their own personnel.

The issue has been discussed a lot this week. For example in the opinion department of HS specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care Heikki Laine wrote that the purchase service system should be dismantled urgently by legislation, because financing eats away at the foundation of public healthcare.

At the same time, the welfare regions are planning major cuts, because they have to cover their deficits of tens of millions.

Minister of Municipalities and Regions Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) described the salaries of hired doctors as “absurdly expensive”.

One the most striking examples are from South Karelia. There, the welfare district has had to buy the services of ophthalmologists from the private health company Mehiläinen. Mehiläinen has billed a monthly price of 315,000 euros for the work input of three ophthalmologists.

The service in question is produced by the health company Mehiläinen, of which it is specified to HS that it is a “delivery-guaranteed partial outsourcing” with a fixed price and which is produced by Mehiläinen’s 22 ophthalmology specialists. The estimate of the need for an ophthalmologist presented by the client, i.e. the welfare region of South Karelia, was three person-years in the bidding phase.

“We have purchasing doctors whose hourly wage is 140 euros per hour. Such fees are already really high,” says the manager of the welfare area Sally Leskinen.

In general level, according to Leskinen, it is about the following.

First of all, there is a mismatch in the market between the need for work and the number of doctors: there are too few doctors.

Secondly, the private sector is often a more attractive workplace for doctors than the public sector. In addition to the salary, as a private hired doctor you can, for example, define your working hours and tasks in a completely different way than in the public sector.

“That is certainly also the reason for our own system. After all, we have certainly put our own employees through a lot of pressure over time, and that’s why some people prefer temporary work.”

The public side, i.e. the welfare area, cannot simply leave services unorganized, because it is their legal obligation. So if there is not enough staff, doctors and also nurses have to be rented from the private sector.

Attention in the ophthalmologist case, there are also contract kinks in the background. Previously, the operation of the eye unit was completely outsourced to a private company.

“It was still a reasonably affordable and quite well-functioning package.”

When social security services moved to the welfare area, the law changed. According to the law, total outsourcing was no longer possible, because regions must always have a certain amount of activity under their control.

“We couldn’t find our own ophthalmologists in the South Karelia area in that time window. We started the competition with the idea that about three person-years of work would be needed. The price of 315,000 euros was a real surprise. But since the bidding had already been done, and it was not possible for us to start carrying out the activities ourselves, we were forced to leave.”

The welfare area also could not have applied for ophthalmologists at an impossibly high salary.

“If we offered, say, 50,000 euros, wouldn’t we be able to find those ophthalmologists. But that would be problematic in terms of wage harmonization.”

According to Leskinen, there can be small differences in doctors’ salaries depending on the tasks, but the welfare area cannot pay clearly different salaries for the same type of task. It would only accelerate the transfer of doctors to the private sector.

Municipality- and according to regional minister Ikonen, the salaries of hired doctors are primarily a matter for the welfare regions to decide themselves.

The widow disagrees. According to him, the regions do not have the “muscles” to solve the situation themselves, because the problem is in the system.

“The imbalance in the market cannot be solved by the welfare regions.”

The problem is also if the system itself makes it difficult for the public sector to get employees.

For example, the director of health safety at the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Mika Salminen has criticized Finland’s occupational health system. Public funds are used for the occupational health system, and Finland’s system is often referred to as a system of multi-channel financing. According to critics, such a system transfers resources – such as doctors – to the private side, as a result of which the public side becomes weak and, at worst, ends up in an unhealthy wage competition.

Leskinen agrees with the criticism.

“I think that the tasks of occupational health care should be limited. From there, resources would be available to the public side, and also very good expertise.”

In addition, Leskinen hopes that the problem could be negotiated between welfare regions and companies.

“We have to find a common way with private individuals. That there would be some kind of reasonable limit to how much salary you can get and how much profit you can aim for in this system. I understand that limiting the pursuit of profit is difficult, but I at least want to get to a common table to discuss this matter.”

Addendum 28.9. at 9:08 p.m.: Information added to the news about the contract between Mehiläinen and the South Karelia welfare region, which is partial outsourcing.