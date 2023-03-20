Wages | The teacher demands huge compensation from the city of Helsinki

According to the subpoena application submitted to the district court, Helsinki Labor University has not given the teacher the agreed working hours and has not paid salaries.

Helsinki the city’s labor college is accused of unpaid work hours and non-payment of wages.

The matter emerges from the subpoena petition filed in the Helsinki district court at the end of January, in which the teacher of Finnish as a second language class at the Finnish Labor College demands compensation of more than 120,000 euros from the education and training industry of the City of Helsinki.

The teacher’s reasons for the challenge include, among other things, unpaid teaching hours, unpaid wages, and missed annual vacation pay and vacation pay.

Untaught hours mean teaching hours that the college is contractually obligated to offer, but which have not been offered in the agreed amount.

The teacher has been working part-time in the city’s Finnish-speaking labor college since November 1999. The employment relationship has been valid until further notice.

Challenge application the parties have agreed in 2015 that the employer will offer the teacher at least 26 teaching hours per week. In the spring of 2021, the new number of weekly hours was agreed to be 28 hours.

However, according to the challenge application, the employer has not offered the teacher the agreed working hours. Instead, additional work has been offered to new temporary teachers.

According to the teacher, the employer had not offered him additional work because he had been absent due to illness in the previous academic year and had refused to negotiate early support. The negotiation of early support can be related, for example, to prolonged sick leave.

Challenge application according to the teacher has accumulated almost 3,000 unassigned hours from 2018–2022. In the fall of 2022, he has been paid an hourly wage that is too low again.

The teacher also considers that the employer has given him plenty of other work in addition to teaching work, for which he has not paid a salary.

According to the teacher, such unpaid work has included, for example, development discussions, meetings and negotiations, as well as communication with the employer by email and private phone.

In this regard, according to the summons application, almost 10,000 euros is owed.

The District Court informs HS that the subpoena application has been notified to the City of Helsinki. Director of liberal arts work Harri Korhonen The city of Helsinki did not want to comment on the case to HS while the case was pending.

In the year 2021 three teachers of the labor college disputed the long-standing chain of deadlines. The longest chained term had lasted 25 years.

The city of Helsinki had hired the hourly teachers with fixed-term employment contracts for the fall and spring semesters of the labor college due to the seasonal nature of the work.

In its judgment, the District Court considered that there was no basis for repeated deadlines. In its opinion, the number of teaching hours of part-time teachers was so high on an annual basis that it was comparable to the workload of a full-time teacher.

The court ordered the city to pay each hourly teacher the salary for the period of notice and compensation equivalent to ten months’ salary for the periods that ended earlier.

In addition, the city was obliged to compensate the combined legal costs of the teachers, which were around 26,000 euros.