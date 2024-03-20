Wages | The purchasing power of Finns has collapsed in a couple of years – the counter shows how you have fared

The purchasing power of Finns has collapsed drastically since the beginning of 2020. This year, the situation is finally promised a little relief.
Multi The Finn who has flashed his payslip may have been humming with satisfaction in recent months: the payslip shows an even bigger number.
For many, however, it is a matter of false joy. In reality, purchasing power has declined rapidly. It's because prices have risen drastically faster than wages.
#Wages #purchasing #power #Finns #collapsed #couple #years #counter #shows #fared
Leave a Reply