Wages | “The motivation is absolutely zero” – The nurses were paid a bonus of 600 euros, which was collected immediately

In the theft, the caregivers were paid a one-time crown compensation of hundreds of euros, which was immediately deducted from their next salary. The employer’s actions have aroused dissatisfaction among nurses.

“Worthlessness felt when the employer acted in this way. Many are slapping gloves on the counter. Some have already done so.”

A one-time so-called corona compensation of hundreds of euros was recovered from the nurses working in the primary care unit in the emergency department of the theft. The compensation is related to the special circumstances during the Emergency Act.

Nurses Nea Tolvanen and Janita Skonbäck say that the case has discouraged, amazed and even angered. They describe their unit as being the first in the city to receive patients affected by the coronavirus. They tested, traced and treated patients.

“It’s quite sad that our work in the emergency room is not appreciated at all. Feeling quite discouraged at work. A lot of work was done for corona patients”, Tolvanen and Skonbäck describe.

Welfare areas paid a one-time bonus of 600 euros to some of the nurses who were exposed to the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic.

The compensations were based on the national mediator settlement proposal made last falleven though more detailed negotiations took place in welfare areas at the beginning of the year.

Welfare areas the result of the negotiations was disappointing for some. For example Yle has told, how a large number of nurses were left out of compensation. Negotiations on compensation have been described as contentious.

It was done at the turn of the year social-and Healthcare reformation, with which the responsibility for organizing social and health services and rescue operations was transferred from the municipalities to the welfare regions. At the same time, the services also moved.

The compensation paid in the March salary payment was granted to all nurses meeting certain criteria who worked at least seven days from March 13-15. between June 2020. The employees also had to have an employment relationship with the same employer at the end of last February.

For example, nurses who worked in the emergency room of specialized medical care received compensation, while workers in the emergency room of primary care could mainly go without.

Exceptions were made. For example, nurses at the joint emergency room in North Savo Kuopio were paid lump sums because they were supplementing specialized medical care.

"I understand that such a small misinterpretation has caused quite a lot of resentment."

North Savo in the city of Varkaus, which is part of the welfare area, an error occurred, due to which compensations were paid to primary care emergency nurses, although according to the contract, the compensations had been agreed to be paid to special medical care emergencies.

Mayor Joonas Hänninen describes that the city had misinterpreted the agreement. He says that he perfectly understands the caregivers’ indignation, because from their point of view, the case has been handled badly.

“I understand that such a small misinterpretation has caused quite a lot of resentment. I understand very well where it came from.”

However, according to Hänninen, it is a broader, contractually technical issue, and not so much a financially significant issue. For this reason, the compensations could not be left uncollected from the Varkaus caregivers.

“I don’t feel that the City of Varkaus could be the kind of party that would change the entire national solution because of a human error,” he says.

Compensations were collected from the employees, which has raised dissatisfaction with the employer among them. According to Tolvanen and Skonbäck, some of the employees have even found themselves in financial distress due to the incident.

Tolvanen and Skonbäck say that the welfare district did not negotiate repayment with the nurses. The compensation was automatically deducted from their next salary.

Hänninen admits that the welfare area could have collected the fees back “in a more humane way”.

According to him, the welfare area managed the collection of compensation poorly in the sense that the fees were charged to the caregivers at once, directly from one salary.

For example, the repayment of compensation of hundreds of euros could have been divided into parts over several months.

“It would have been more subtle towards the employees,” he describes.

“ “Once the employer doesn’t appreciate me, then I can leave at any time.”

North Savo service relations manager of the welfare area Kaarina Halonen regrets the incident on behalf of the welfare area. The welfare area collected the premium back from those to whom it was not supposed to be paid.

According to Halonen, the task of the welfare area was only to check whether the compensation recipients presented by the municipalities were still employed by the same employer at the end of last February.

In retrospect, Halonen estimates that the one-time compensation could have been a bad negotiation result between all parties. The negotiations were difficult, and several municipalities were involved.

According to Halonen, the payment of corona bonuses has caused a lot of bad feelings within the welfare area, because some of the caregivers were paid and some were not.

“Salary is such a personal thing.”

Tolvanen and Skonbäck say that they have continued to be busy in the city’s emergency room, when Korona has reared its head again in Varkaus. However, the attitude of the employees to the situation is being tested.

“Motivation is absolutely zero. Somehow I feel that there is not much interest. Once the employer doesn’t appreciate me, I can leave at any time”, Tolvanen sums up the current thoughts of many employees.

