Wages | The health center doctor was shocked by the gig doctor’s salary – The calculator tells how to make money in different professions in public and private

Doctors working in the public sector may be lured to the private sector by high salaries. HS’s search engine shows how money is made in different professions.

Of wages a discussion arose last week when HS reported on a case where a gig doctor was being sought for a job with a social media ad for a significantly higher salary than the salary of a health center doctor.

Working as a health center doctor in Jyväskylä Joonas Kiili came across an advertisement on social media that was looking for gig doctors to work in the health center’s emergency reception for local health stations. The working hours would be from eight to four on weekdays and the doctor would not have to be on call.

The salary was said to be 12,000 euros in the ad. There would be another 1,500 euros in compensation if you commit to the task until the end of the year.

Kiili felt it was downright cheeky. He himself gets paid about half as much for the same work. In addition, he has an on-call duty.

“The price tag for the state is large, when you include the extra margins and other expenses,” he said.

The ad Kiili saw was prepared by Pisara Terveyslavejven, a personnel rental company in the care and health sector. According to the welfare region of Central Finland, it does not have a contract or liaison with Pisara, and the social media ads are not about recruiting for the welfare region of Central Finland.

The salary differences between the public and private sectors also spoke to HS in the surveywhere healthcare professionals were asked to share their experiences of merit from different sectors.

For example, the respondent working at Hus as a doctor specializing in anesthesia said that he earns around 3,600 euros a month. He said that he repeatedly receives job offers from the private sector, where the salary would be up to 15,000 euros.

In general too wage differences in the private and public sector are large.

According to Statistics Finland’s most recent data, the median annual income of those working in the private sector in 2022 was 3,630 euros. The latest statistics for those working in the public sector are from 2021, and at that time the median annual income was 3,040 euros.

Median earnings means the earnings that half of the wage earners get more and the other half get less. It describes the average earnings of Finns better than the average.

Men’s and women’s earnings are clearly different in both the public and private sectors.

On the private side, men’s median earnings in 2022 were around 4,100 euros per month, while women earned around 3,200 euros per month.

Also in the public sector, men’s median earnings are higher than women’s. In 2021, men’s median earnings were around 3,400 euros and women’s 3,000 euros.

HS put together a search engine based on Statistics Finland’s data, which you can use to search for information on how to earn money in different professions. The search engine shows the differences in the wage gap between women and men and how much the earnings level of different professions differs in the public and private sector.