Wages | “The best news of the morning” – Finns’ purchasing power has finally increased, the counter tells you whether your purchasing power has improved

However, real earnings have fallen to the level of 14 years ago, says the Statistics Finland. The background is the rise in consumer prices in recent years.

Salaries the development of the real earnings level in Finland turned upward in April–June. According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, the real earnings index has grown by 0.4 percent compared to the beginning of the year.

The development of real earnings describes well the development of purchasing power, as the effect of inflation has been removed from it.

Real earnings are still in the pit, because during 2021 the development of the real earnings level turned to a decline, which lasted until the first quarter of 2023. Real earnings fell for seven quarters in a row for almost two years.

The real earnings level of wage earners fell to the figures of 14 years ago, says the Statistics Finland in the bulletin.

The purchasing power of wage earners is also affected by changes in the income tax rate. The development of the purchasing power of retained earnings may have differed somewhat from the real development of nominal earnings. Statistics Finland’s comparison does not include changes in taxation.

Earnings level indexwhich describes the growth in the nominal earnings of regular working hours of full-time wage earners, rose by 4 percent in April–June compared to the same period of the previous year, according to preliminary data from Statistics Finland.

At the same time, the real earnings level of wage earners fell by 2.8 percent, because the rise in consumer prices was faster than the increase in earnings.

The earnings level index rose by 3.7 percent in the private sector, 4.9 percent in the state budget economy and 5.1 percent in local administration compared to the same time last year.

The index of regular earnings, which better describes a permanent change in the level of earnings, rose clearly less than the index of earnings level: according to preliminary data, 3.2 percent compared to the previous year.

Growth was 3.0 percent in the private sector, 3.8 percent in the state budget economy and 3.8 percent in local government.

The regular earnings index describes a permanent change in the earnings level better than the earnings level index, because lump sums and performance bonuses are not included. One-time items affected the growth of the earnings level index in the second quarter of the year.

In the private sector, the annual changes between the earnings level index and the regular earnings index are smaller than in the public sector. According to Statistics Finland, the difference is due to the fact that the private sector did not agree on the payment of lump sums in each contract sector, unlike in the public sector.

The lump sums are distributed equally to each quarter in the earnings level index. Lump-sum installments paid later in the year can already be seen in the figures for the beginning of the year. Contract increases are taken into account in the earnings level index only from the time they are paid.

Finns economists have commented on the morning’s figures on the social media service X.

Economist at insurance company Lähi-Tapiola Hannu Nummiaro evaluatethat it will take four to five years to catch up with the drop in living standards.

Chief Economist of Municipal Finance Timo Vesala evaluatethat the journey to the top of two years ago in real earnings is “further long”, but Vesala was happy about the upward trend and its effect on the recovery of purchasing power.

Handelsbanken’s chief economist for Finland Timo Hirvonen evaluatethat wage earners’ real earnings will improve further next year, when the slowdown in inflation becomes stronger.

“The best news of the morning. Although real earnings are still in the pit, we are now heading in the right direction,” wrote Danske Bank’s chief economist Pasi Kuoppamäki.

Correction 25.8. at 1:30 p.m.: Danske Bank’s chief economist’s name is Pasi Kuoppamäki, not Sami Kuoppamäki, as was erroneously stated earlier in the news.