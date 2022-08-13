Wages | Tehy responds to Pylkkänen’s and Hetemäki’s proposal: Salary must be reformed, but the level of salary increases will not be compromised

Employers’ Markku Jalonen considers the new proposal for the nurses’ labor crisis to be considered in many ways.

Nursing organization Tehy is ready to negotiate a salary reform, but it does not agree to compromise on its salary demand, which is significantly higher than what the rest of the municipal sector is receiving.

“We do not agree to compromise on the level of the rescue program, but we are willing to negotiate on the method of implementation. We will not engage in any eye-rolling tricks, but regardless of the model, caregivers must be able to trust that the salary will rise in accordance with our goal in a certain period of time”, says Tehy’s director of advocacy Else-Mai Kirvesniemi.

Kirvesniemi commented via email Elina Pylkkänen and Martti Hetemäki The new solution proposal for the nurses’ labor dispute presented at HS on Saturday.

In the spring, the duo led the mediation committee, which, with the reconciliation proposal, resulted in three-year contracts for the municipal sector.

The nursing unions Tehy and Super were left out of the solution because they want a salary program that is larger than other sectors. They have said that they are preparing mass layoffs.

Pylkkänen works as Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs and Hetemäki is a former State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

In their opinion, the nursing unions and the Municipal and Welfare Area Employers (KT) should try to agree on reforming the sector’s salary system.

The money for the reform would come from the wage program and the harmonization of wages, i.e. the so-called wage harmonization, which in any case is ahead in the new welfare areas.

Wage harmonization means that the salary levels of nurses and other employees performing the same tasks in the welfare areas starting next year will be harmonized over a few years.

In practice, other lower wages are increased towards the highest wages, so the average wage level rises.

KT considers the most likely calculation according to which harmonization will increase annual labor costs by 5.8 percent.

Do it and Super have considered that the salary harmonization required by law does not belong at all on the salary negotiation table. They have treated the hundreds of millions of euros coming through wage harmonization as if they were an automatic addition to the wage settlement.

According to Pylkkänen and Hetemäki, harmonization money should be part of the solution, as it also raises wages significantly.

According to them, the workers’ and employers’ representatives can influence how the money from wage harmonization is distributed.

Kirvesniemi I don’t think this is the case.

“It cannot be agreed upon between the parties, because it is the employer’s statutory obligation. For this reason, I will not comment on salary harmonization here at all. In Tes negotiations, the employee side does not take a position on how the funding is arranged, that is the employer’s task.”

Kirvesniemi admits that reforming the salary system can contribute to raising the salary level of caregivers, if an agreement will be reached on the model and sufficient money will be set aside to renew the salary system.

“However, the salary system reform will not happen in an instant or even in a few years. The salary needs to be fixed immediately, not after several years. In other words, the nursing shortage cannot be solved simply by reforming the salary system.”

Kirvesniemi says that it is essential that the caregivers have more money in their hands on the day of reckoning, and that the salary correction movement will start at the latest after the transition to welfare areas, when the state is responsible for funding.

KT’s managing director Markku Jalonen considers Pylkkänen’s and Hetemäki’s proposal to be considered for many reasons.

“This is in line with what KT has been aiming for for a long time, which is that the remuneration of municipalities and future welfare regions must be reformed.”

In the summer, in the contract signed by non-Tehy and Super, it was agreed to continue negotiations on a new system, the purpose of which is to replace the current salary system based on the assessment of the demands of the task.

Jalonen says that salary harmonization cannot be forgotten, as Tehy and Super are doing.

“Salary harmonization brings a significant general salary increase for social security personnel, which of course can vary between individuals depending on how much harmonization is done to each salary.”

Noble says that social security personnel are already getting fourfold salary increases.

He says that the nursing sector will at least get a basic solution already agreed upon in the municipal sector, which also exceeds the general level.

In addition to that, there will be an increase brought by the salary system development system, a significant earnings bonus from salary harmonization, and local salary solutions, which were made during the summer, among other things.

“Harmonization is a major issue, because hundreds of millions of money are involved. That is why it is necessary to connect it as part of the reform of the salary system. It cannot happen that the old salary system is now harmonized and then the salary program is renewed, but the other way around,” says Jalonen.

“It is genuine, very real money paid by taxpayers. The sustainability of the public finances must also be taken into account here. After all, no one knows yet what the final amount of salary harmonization will be.”