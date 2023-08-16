Wages | Salary increases for Finns pale in comparison to competitor countries – The total salary still grew at a fast pace

In some EU countries, wages have risen by more than ten percent this year, in Finland clearly less. According to Mika Maliranna, director of Labore, there is no longer a need for a special salary model in Finland.
Anni Lassila HS
Finns earnings swelled amazingly in June. According to the wage statistics published by Statistics Finland on Monday, Finns received a total of nine percent more wages in June than a year earlier. Salaries in the public sector increased by as much as 17 percent.
