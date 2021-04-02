The two official salary measurements show that salaries again lost to inflation in January. AND accumulate in 12 months a decline of between 6 and 7% compared to the rise in prices. They deepen the decline in wages in 2018 and 2019, which partly explain the sharp increase in poverty.

Based on its surveys, INDEC reported that in January wages increased on average by 3.3% “as a result of a 3.5% rise in registered wages and an increase in wages in the unregistered private sector of 2 , 5% ”compared to a price increase of 4%.

And that in the last 12 months they accumulate a rise of 29.6% versus a year-on-year inflation of 38.5%. It represents a salary loss of 8.9 points, equivalent to a decrease of 6.4%.

Also the measurement of the Ministry of Labor, which takes into account the formal or registered wages based on the declarations of the companies before the Social Security, mark that in January they lost against inflation: they increased by 1.8%.

And in the last 12 months, they accumulate a loss of 10.2 points which is equivalent to a wage decline of 7.4% because wages rose 28.3% and year-on-year inflation reached 38.5%.

The data on Labor wages correspond to the RIPTE (Taxable Remuneration of Stable Workers) which, as of January, totaled on average of $ 68,100.73 gross, according to the official report of the Ministry of Labor. A year ago, it was $ 53,070.21.

The year-on-year salary loss is due to the fact that a year ago in January 2020, the RIPTE had a rise of 7.1% – due to the increase by a fixed sum decree that benefited the lowest salaries in a greater proportion. For the same month last year, INDEC registered an increase of 6%.

That increase was diluted in the following months, aggravated by the pandemic and the quarantine.

The acceleration of inflation in recent months deepened the drop in wages because between November and January the RIPTE had a rise of 5.2% and the INDEC index of 8.6% while inflation in those three months rose 11.6%.

If the increase in the cost of the basic food basket is considered – 14.6% – the result is more adverse.

It is discounted that formal wages also fell in February and only in March could they have improved due to the salary agreements in installments signed by various unions, but inflation also remained firm.

In addition, due to the pandemic between March and May 2020, wages almost did not move, so in those months statistically they could regain ground, depending, of course, on the evolution of prices.

Both the INDEC Salary Index and the RIPTE are used every three months to set half of the retirement mobility percentage, pensions and other social benefits.

The RIPTE also serves to update once a year the Minimum Non-Taxable Income tax. And if the changes in Earnings are approved, the RIPTE will update once a year the salary and retirement “floor” of $ 150,000 gross to be exempt from paying this tax.

