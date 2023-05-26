Wages | Lehti: Medical students are paid a salary of 9,000 euros in a small town

The average salary of a health center doctor is 6,801 euros per month. In Harjavalla, you pay significantly more, says Satakunta Kansa.

Harjavallan in the municipality of Satakunta, a health center doctor can earn a monthly salary of 9,000 euros, he says People of Satakunta. The average salary of a health center physician in Finland is 6,801 euros per month.

The salary, which is much higher than the average income of a health center doctor, also applies to medical students who come to work in the summer, the magazine says.

Harjavalta is part of Keski-Satakunta’s social and health care municipal association, i.e. Kessote. The municipality group also includes the city of Kokemäki and the municipalities of Eurajoki and Nakkila.

The job-specific salary of a Kessote health center physician is 6,250 euros. However, this amount increases to nearly 9,000 euros if you add the recruitment bonus, various fees for measures and statements, and vacation allowances paid at the end of the service relationship.

Mayor of Harjavalta Hannu Kuusela told Satakunta Kansa that he earns around 9,180 euros per month. Kandis who come to the municipality for the summer therefore receive the same salary as the mayor.

“If the welfare area can afford to pay princely salaries, then congratulations to the candidates,” the mayor told Satakunta Kansa.