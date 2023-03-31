Wages | In Sweden, a labor market agreement was born – increases of 7.4 percent in two years

The agreement that has now been created guides the salary increases of 2.2 million Swedes.

in Sweden the key labor market partners have reached an agreement on a new two-year wage settlement. The solution that guides the entire labor market field means that wages will rise by 7.4 percent over two years.

The wage earners’ organizations had set a goal of 4.4 percent increases in one year.

The agreement that has now been created guides the salary increases of 2.2 million Swedes. The agreement was signed with chalk lines, because the deadline was midnight.

The purchasing power of Swedish households has been tested as a result of the weakness of the krona and higher inflation than the euro countries.