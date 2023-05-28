Wages | In Harjavalla, summer doctors are paid a salary of 9,000 euros – Lääkäriliitto: Such a salary is paid that gets an employee

In Harjavalla, summer doctors are offered a salary of 9,000 euros plus extra. A salary increase does not solve the problem, says professor (hc) Erkki Vauramo from Aalto University.

Is it is clear that health center doctors are not paid the same salary everywhere as in Harjavalla, says the Executive Director of the Medical Association Janne Aaltonen.

“You cannot draw far-reaching conclusions from individual cases,” says Aaltonen.

Satakunta Kansa reported on Friday that a health center doctor in Harjavalla is paid a monthly salary of around 9,000 euros in the summer. The salary is also the same for bachelors in medicine.

Aaltonen emphasizes that the salary is a joint agreement between employer and employee.

“The employer pays the kind of salary that can be used to attract an employee there. If this were not done, we would be content with the fact that there is not necessarily a doctor available at a certain time in an area,” he says.

Aaltonen points out that the job-specific salary of a doctor in Harjavalla, 6,250 euros, is quite an average salary. Salaries are increased by, among other things, a recruitment bonus, holiday pay and various bonuses.

The case is not a new phenomenon. Especially in summer, in sparsely populated areas, the salary of health centers sometimes has to be increased. Aaltonen estimates that the phenomenon is not going away either.

Doctors however, raising wages is not a long-term solution, says professor (hc) Erkki Vauramo from Aalto University’s Sotera Institute. According to Vauramo, it would be more important to fix the structural problems in the health care system.

The Municipal Development Foundation In the next step of welfare areas publication Vauramo and professor emeritus of general medicine Olli-Pekka Ryynänen think about problems and remedies.

The background is that there is said to be a particularly large shortage of doctors in Finland, especially in primary health care. There is also a lot of talk about the nursing shortage.

However, compared internationally, Finland has plenty of personnel, says Ryynänen.

“We shouldn’t have any kind of personnel shortage.”

The service network was built densely at a time when there were even more residents in the countryside than today. Since then, a large part of the population has flowed to big cities. At the same time, medicine has become more technical and requires special skills.

Today, according to Vauramo and Ryynänen, difficulties are caused by the fact that nurses and doctors are scattered among several offices.

It is clearthat basic healthcare must be able to provide services without delay when a citizen falls ill. However, demanding specialized medical care should be able to be condensed from what it is now, says Ryynänen.

According to him, despite good resources, Finnish healthcare seems to be underperforming.

“It is essential to dismantle the bureaucracy and focus on the services provided to the patient,” he says.

The scope of elderly care in Finland varies a lot from region to region.

“In elderly care, there has been a perception that nothing can be done about the loss of functional capacity of the elderly. In reality, effective rehabilitation can reduce the need for round-the-clock treatment.”

In their publication, Ryynänen and Vauramo state that in the other compared European countries, rehabilitation is an essential part of the treatment process. According to Vauramo, effective rehabilitation has only been implemented in some areas in Finland.