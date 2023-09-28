Wages | Health center doctor Joonas Kiili was shocked by how much a gig doctor doing the same job is paid

in Jyväskylä working as a health center doctor Joonas Kiili saw an ad on social media that brutally reveals the endlessness of purchasing healthcare services.

The ad read: “We are now looking for several doctors to work in the health center’s emergency reception at the health centers in the central area of ​​Jyväskylä (Nova, Kyllö, Sampoharju, Palokka, Huhtasuo). Working hours on weekdays are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays and weekends are free, no obligation to be on call.”

The salary for the work is 12,000 euros. There will be another compensation of 1,500 euros if you commit to the task until the end of the year.

The first reaction was sadness. Kiili himself gets paid about half as much for the same job, and he also has an obligation to be on call.

“However, my own salary is not the reason for the upset here, but the fact that the compensation feels completely cheeky. The price tag for the state is large when you include the extra margins and other expenses,” says Kiili.

He is commenting on the subject as an individual and his opinion does not represent the opinion of his employer.

The ad seen by Kiili was prepared by Pisara Terveyslavejven, a personnel rental company in the care and health sector. The company advertises on its website that it arranges professionals both for longer-term substitutes and for the day’s shortage of human resources.

A wedge emphasizes that he is not under any circumstances criticizing individual doctors but the system.

“Everyone understands that our health care budget cannot support five-figure salaries for every doctor.”

Patients do not benefit from the system either, because unlike a doctor who works permanently in the same place, a gig doctor does not necessarily know the premises or the customs.

“What worries me is that patient care suffers from this.”

In addition, Kiili reflects on what the current situation says about the appreciation of doctors who work permanently in the welfare area.

“A specialist doctor who has been in the same workplace for 10-15 years gets a lower salary than a gig doctor, and they are not paid a bonus for commitment. After all, it’s grumpy.”

Joonas Kiiliä is worried that the treatment of patients suffers in the current situation.

Social- and the expensive price of hired labor used in healthcare has spoken in the current week. Specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care Heikki Laine From Mikkeli wrote HS in the opinion section on Tuesday, that the severely flawed system enables unnecessary financing. In short, it’s about fixing the shortage of doctors with expensive hired labor, but there is a shortage of doctors because so many work a fraction of a full work week, enabled by a good salary.

Previously to the opinion column wrote anonymously a psychiatrist who said that he earns half a week’s public salary per day in occupational health care.

There has also been an example from South Karelia in the public domain, where the welfare district rented three ophthalmologists from Mehiläinen for 315,000 euros per month.

Municipality and regional minister Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok) characterized at the media conference on Wednesday, making rental labor “unreasonably expensive”.

Ikonen hopes that solutions to the issue could be found in welfare areas, for example with the help of personnel and substitute pools. According to him, the use of temporary labor is above all in the hands of the welfare regions.