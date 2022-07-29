Not even the Ministry of Public Administration reports on salaries in the federal government.

The Ministry of Public Administration has an electronic page entitled Transparent Payroll of the Federal Public Administration, with the subtitle Federal public servants (no way animals) and their remuneration in a single point. At the center of the screen, a doll focuses on another with a giant magnifying glass. I consulted that page to gossip about the salaries in the 4T government, regarding the embarrassing show Who’s who in the salaries presented by the federal consumer attorney, Ricardo Sheffield, because I wanted, among those exhibited and slandered by the entertainer, to verify if really the governor of the Bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, earns more money than President López Obrador.

If so, the lady would not only have been scratched with a very important increase in salary, but stained because in the Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit that she headed, she should not only have earned significantly less, but would be betraying her understandable loyalty to the president. , being the one who promoted her to lead Banxico and she, aware of the ceiling of the presidential salary, would reveal herself as an opportunist if she had availed herself of the protection of the federal justice that deputy governors and other officials of the institution enjoy (with all rights), who had been working there since before she arrived.

The Civil Service page offers Search by name. In a white space, the intermittent signal of the cursor is accepted to write the name of the person you want to locate. Or if you prefer, use the search filters by sector or institution.

Automatically, whatever you type appears in uppercase.

Yes? Well no.

Although further down it is stated In this portal, the Ministry of Public Function shows the most recent gross monthly salary of people (obviously, wow) active public servants, the answer to what is requested is: No record was found that complies with the search parameters. Please check that the name entered is spelled correctly.

Several times I wrote: Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, Bank of Mexico, Ministry of Finance, Andrés Manuel López Obrador… I reviewed, checked each letter and space, tried again and reread but my perseverance served to damn things.

All rights reserved 2020, is the text that fits the site of the mysterious Transparent Payroll of the Public Function.

I gave up.

I kept browsing for almost two hours on Google the same data and also from the Undersecretary of Finance (to see how much the current governor earned), but I failed.

The slanderer Sheffield rightly asked for the help of journalists to comply with the order to expose to public lynching those he defined as the “little angels past thread” who supposedly or really earn more than the President of the Republic.

