An employee of a Madrid pharmacy places a poster inside it on February 1. Marshal / EFE

The economic ravages derived from the covid health crisis, although still present, are beginning to fade. With the vaccination program advancing apace, and summer just around the corner, the best economic forecasts predict a small oasis after months of trouble. However, although the future horizon is hopeful, the most recent past also offers reason for optimism: the average labor cost of workers – where both wages and contributions are added – increased in the first quarter of 2021, compared to with the same period of 2020. That is, the average figure reached 2,605.61 euros, 1.4% more than a year ago, as announced this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

MORE INFORMATION

This increase is symptomatic, insofar as it supposes the breakdown of the downward sequence that had been dragging down in the statistical series during the previous three quarters. With this rebound, nine months of declines are broken and the highest year-on-year increase since 2019 is confirmed. The size of the rebound acquires its true dimension when it is contrasted with the worst records recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in March of last year: then, In the second quarter of 2020, the average labor cost plummeted 8.3%, the biggest drop in 20 years.

Obtaining the average labor cost depends on the volume of workers, and if something caused the coronavirus and the consequent drop in activity, it was the massive acceptance of these to the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE). In this situation, workers do not enter their salary, but receive the benefits paid by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) ―although in some cases these are additionally supplemented by the companies until reaching 100% of their payroll― . The gradual reactivation of this pool of suspended employees that has occurred in recent months as a result of the lifting of restrictions hides behind this increase.

Taking into account the data of the INE, there are also other sources that illuminate this reactivation. The largest, between January and March, salaries (understanding remunerations both in cash and in kind) rose by 1% year-on-year – the largest increase since the end of 2019 – to 1,907.8 euros per worker per month. And the second, that the mandatory contributions to Social Security (the most important component within the other costs) also amounted to 634.09 euros; which is 1.6% more than in the first quarter of 2020.

Two other increases collected by the INE are those experienced in the labor cost per effective hour (+ 3.5%; up to 20.63 euros); and the labor cost per hour paid (+ 0.5% year-on-year, up to 17.31 euros).

Sectors on the rise

With the current facing – at least for the moment – the improvement in working conditions is represented especially in those sectors that will play a key role in the reactivation of the economy. According to a study by Adecco, the sectors of energy, pharmaceutical and chemical, distribution, health, IT and digital (computers and telecommunications) and logistics expect salary increases in some positions during this year. However, the document assures that “these sectors still face important problems and challenges, but are evolving in a positive way.” He also foresees that in the coming months they will have to face strong restructuring, “which will cause salaries to stagnate.”

On the opposite side of the wage balance are hotels and tourism, whose future is more uncertain, since they are the productive vectors that concentrate a greater number of workers under an ERTE. “In 2019 it was the sector that offered the most employment in our country, but it has collapsed due to lack of activity,” the study states. However, the lifting of sanitary restrictions has allowed the services sector, which is essential in the Spanish economy, to progressively recover its activity, and to face the summer season with more optimism.