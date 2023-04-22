Wages | Exclusive Insight into Startup CEO Salaries: This is How Much They Earn, Huge Differences in Income

Millions of funding rounds, exit and a giant day of reckoning? What do startup entrepreneurs in Finland really earn? HS Visio analyzed the salaries of 100 CEOs.

When Mika Aalto founded his own information security company Hoxhunt in April 2016, he was 32 years old, lived with his wife in a low-rise apartment in Helsinki and drove an old Fiat Panda. I had some savings from my former job as a software developer.