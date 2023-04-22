Saturday, April 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wages | Exclusive Insight into Startup CEO Salaries: This is How Much They Earn, Huge Differences in Income

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Wages | Exclusive Insight into Startup CEO Salaries: This is How Much They Earn, Huge Differences in Income

Picture: Boris Stefanov / HS

Millions of funding rounds, exit and a giant day of reckoning? What do startup entrepreneurs in Finland really earn? HS Visio analyzed the salaries of 100 CEOs.

When Mika Aalto founded his own information security company Hoxhunt in April 2016, he was 32 years old, lived with his wife in a low-rise apartment in Helsinki and drove an old Fiat Panda. I had some savings from my former job as a software developer.

#Wages #Exclusive #Insight #Startup #CEO #Salaries #Earn #Huge #Differences #Income

See also  De Jonge sets the rent protection limit at 1,000 euros
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Premier League: Leaders Arsenal salvage a draw with bottoms Southampton

Premier League: Leaders Arsenal salvage a draw with bottoms Southampton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result