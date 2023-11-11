Saturday, November 11, 2023
Wages | Education is not worth it in Finland – Riku Merikoski moved to Switzerland, where there was twice the salary and lighter taxation.

November 10, 2023
Wages | Education is not worth it in Finland – Riku Merikoski moved to Switzerland, where there was twice the salary and lighter taxation.

The wage development of highly educated Finns has lagged behind others. This is an advantage for companies, but the consequences of the situation can be unpleasant.

double pay. It was an attractive offer which Riku Merikosken it was hard to resist when the headhunter got in touch and offered Merikoski a job in Switzerland.

Merikoski, who received a master’s degree in engineering and worked as an electricity market analyst for Fortum, says that the job offer did not come as a complete surprise. There had been quite a few contacts from around the world over the years.

