Wages | Do you want a raise? Changing employers is often worthwhile, but not always the best way

In US companies, wages for new employees have declined. In Finland, changing jobs is still the way to higher earnings.

The employer by switching, there may be a chance for a significant salary increase in Finland. Especially in the fields of natural sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics, the growth of wages for those who changed employers has been “particularly strong” between 2015 and 2020.

This is clear from the analysis published in May by Labor and Economy Research (Labore). In the analysis, the term STEM-educated refers to those who have acquired education in the fields in question.

“STEM graduates from strongly growing companies have also enjoyed faster-than-usual salary growth in recent years. The results show that the demand for STEM-educated people is strong and growing in some places,” Labore’s analysis reads.

“On the other hand, the mobility of STEM-educated people between companies has decreased. In part, this can be explained by the observation made above that, especially in fast-growing companies, the salary development of STEM-educated people has been fast.”

The analysis has compared, among other things, the salary development of those who continued with the same employer and those who changed employers.

“The key result has been that the salary growth of those who changed employers is normally higher than that of those who continue, which is quite understandable, but the difference has grown since 2015,” says Labore’s director Mika Maliranta for HS.

“The group that has grown especially a lot are those with higher education. And even among those with higher education, especially those with a STEM degree.”

Labore’s analysis shows that by changing employers, the earnings of STEM-educated and economists in particular have risen faster between 2015 and 2020 than those who continued in their old position.

Economic magazine The Wall Street Journal recently reported that many American companies report that they have reduced the starting salaries paid to new recruits after years of increases.

In a July survey, nearly half of the roughly 2,000 employers said they calculated compensation for the most recent job openings on the recruiting site ZipRecruiter. The technology sector was also on the side of the losers in the recruitment website’s survey.

Wages, especially for those changing employers, have been on the rise in the United States in recent years, as companies have competed for workers due to the labor shortage caused by the pandemic, the WSJ says. Now they have been more careful in recruitment.

Chief Economist at ZipRecruiter Julia Pollak commented to the newspaper that the widespread layoffs of many large companies, especially in the technology sector, have pushed down the wages of new hires.

Since new hires make up less than four percent of all employed per month, it may take a while before changes in their wages are reflected in federal statistics, Pollak told the newspaper.

In the United States, the general increase in wage levels has continued, but the growth spike has decreased since last summer, reports the WSJ.

According to Maliranta, the phenomenon has not been observed in Finland, at least in the light of research. The phenomenon is also not recognized in listed companies that are among the best payers in Finland.

For example, HR director of the software company Qt Group Mari Heusala says they don’t see any signs of a drop in wages for new hires. He says that the company mainly hires coders, who are in high demand.

In April, HS found out what kind of wages Finland’s largest listed companies pay their employees on average. At that time, Qt Group was the second best paying company in the comparison.

Neste, the fuel manufacturer that ranked first in the comparison, also replies by email that the company “has not noticed a decrease in the levels of remuneration in the professional groups or markets where our new recruits are targeted”.

“Salaries and other salary items must be based on local market conditions and be sufficient to attract new talent,” Neste writes in the response. According to the company, there may be a skills shortage in the market for some positions, so the level of remuneration may become more of a topic of discussion.

HS asked the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry if it recognizes such a phenomenon as occurring in Finland. According to EK, there is no relevant data. EK’s information and research director Sami Pakarinen liked the question though.

I’m working According to Malirantna, the hiring of new employees in Finland is strongly linked to the general development of employment. Maliranta says that Finland’s wage series shows that employment has developed strongly until recently, which gives indications that the wage development has also been positive.

“It is known that when the wage trend is positive, it is especially positive between those who change employers,” says Maliranta.

However, according to Labore’s analysis, changing jobs in Finland is not necessarily the most direct path to the largest possible salary increase.

In almost all comparison periods, changing jobs at the same employer has increased wages the most.