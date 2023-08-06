Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/06/2023 – 11:51 am Share

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US BC) of Chicago, Austan Goolsbee, said that the salary increase is not an ideal indicator to measure inflation and that controlling the price increase without causing a great recession is the objective of the monetary authority. . The statement was made in an interview with the TV show Wall Street Week, from Bloomberg TVwhich should air next Friday, 11.

“Wages are not prime indicators of inflation. Prices move first, then wages. When we see what happens to wages today, it’s kind of a reflection of things that have happened in the past,” said Goolsbee.

Last Friday, the United States employment report, known as payroll, pointed out that, in July, the average hourly wage in the country was up 0.42% in relation to June, or US$ 0.14, the US $33.74. The variation was above the market projection of 0.30%.

“I think if you want to know if you’re fighting inflation, you have to look directly at inflation,” said the Chicago District Attorney. In that sense, he said the Fed is walking the “thin line” of lowering prices without causing a major recession. “Let’s look at that line. It is certainly the goal,” he stated.