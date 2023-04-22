Wages | A nursing couple from Helsinki revealed their financial income and expenses to HS – The question about foreign trips made us burst out laughing

Herkko Miettinen and Eva-Maria Asukas dream of their own apartment, a better salary and social influence. Now they open their income and expenses.

Where have you traveled recently?

The question gets the nurse couple Eva-Maria Asuka and Herkko Miettinen to burst out laughing.

Maybe in the Canary Islands? More laughter.

In Stockholm? Heckling.

Well, you must have been to Tallinn? Screaming laughter.

It became clear: this couple does not travel abroad.

Eva-Maria Asukas and Herkko Miettinen review income and expenses every month.

We sit down At Eva-Maria and Herko’s home in Helsinki’s Pukinmäki and we talk about money. That is, about how to get by on a nurse’s salary in the capital region.

The topic has already been discussed a lot during the nurses’ strike a year ago. The Central Association of Finnish Trade Unions, SAK, also reported on its recently conducted survey, according to which, due to the rise in prices, more than one in ten people working in the Danube are at high risk of poverty.

However, the atmosphere in this home is bright. The residents define themselves as a couple with “no children, car, mortgage or electric heating”.

They dream of a family, their own apartment, studies and social influence. And if something were to be exhausted from the standard of living, the quality of life seems to be about right. You can laugh at what you can’t have.

Malmi Hospital’s emergency and supervision department also has night shifts. Herkko wakes up at home after a night shift.

In the living room can see the couple’s hobbies at a glance: Muscle training with weights, playing on a game console, playing the guitar, reading and watching movies and series. Last seen Peacemaker and The Boys series.

Eva-Maria and Herkko also share an interest in social issues. Both were candidates in the municipal elections in 2021, Herkko on the lists of the Left Alliance and Eva-Maria Sdp. Eva-Maria was also a candidate in the parliamentary elections, where she collected 1,596 votes.

“Military matters are close to my heart. I would like to influence them more in the future,” says Eva. His dream would be to study political science.

But now we sit at the kitchen table and have a “economic moment”. It is Herko and Eva-Maria’s custom every month.

During the financial moment, both incomes are reviewed, financial money is transferred to a joint account and it is calculated that each of them will have the same amount of money left for their own use.

Usually, there is about 200–400 euros left for each of them. In addition, money is put into savings for own apartment, sometimes more and sometimes less.

There has never been an argument about money.

“Although there is no great abundance, we are pragmatic”, says Herkko.

Herkko starts his shift at Malmi Hospital’s emergency and supervision department.

When working in the emergency and control department, you may find yourself in unexpected situations. Before his shift, Herkko attaches a jump alarm to his work shirt, which shows the guards his location in a moment of need.

Sensitive works at Malmi hospital’s emergency and supervision department. His basic salary is 2808.77 euros.

“It’s almost the pinnacle of what can be achieved in this field,” he says.

In addition, he receives a personal, discretionary additional 76.88 euros. Shift supplements are also paid for evening, night and weekend work. During the last three weeks, after paying taxes, it has accumulated 507 euros.

Herko would have the opportunity to do additional shifts, for which you get 150 euros more per shift. However, the interpretations of the accrued days off and “hélyrahan” payment for extra shifts have been tightened so that extra shifts are no longer of interest.

“Overtime is consuming,” he states.

Eva-Maria previously worked as a psychiatric nurse at the Student Health Care Foundation, but resigned before the parliamentary elections. Now he is looking for a new job.

The couple the largest single item of expenditure is rent, 890 euros.

One of the best aspects of this 61-square-meter apartment is its location: Herko has about a ten-minute walk from his workplace to Malmi Hospital. A two-room apartment is the minimum requirement, because Herkko also works at night and sleeps during the day, while Eva-Maria, on the other hand, may work remotely at home.

However, their biggest dream is to buy their own and more spacious apartment, preferably in northern Helsinki.

“Not until the end of 2024 at the earliest, depending of course on the development of interest rates, the housing market and the economic situation, and how wages rise in relation to inflation,” Herkko reflects.

On lease the residents’ finances have not been affected much by the rise in the price of electricity and the rise in interest rates. Instead, the increase in the price of food has made the couple think about their shopping choices even more carefully.

Although Eva-Maria and Herkko do not travel abroad, they often visit their families in Turku and Joensuu.

Eva-Maria is from Turku and graduated as a nurse and physiotherapist there. Herkko is from Joensuu and graduated as a nurse from the Savonlinna campus of the Southeastern Finland University of Applied Sciences.

They met in August 2019 at the Tehy trade union training event and moved to Helsinki the following year to live together.

Eva-Maria is looking for a job for the summer, so there will be almost no vacation together next summer. The plans are to have cabins at the parents’ rental cabin. At least Herkko also plans to participate in either the Joensuu Ilosaarirock or Ilovaarirock festivals and the Hyvinkää Rockfest.

“ “Acute nursing is addictive. Adrenaline flows, thoughts become clearer, you see more clearly.”

If salary is not the reason to stay in healthcare, so what is?

“At least the good thing is that there is enough work,” says Eva-Maria.

If he were to get a place to study at the Faculty of Political Science, he would be able to do gigs in the summer, on public holidays and weekends in addition to his studies.

“It gives flexibility to life.”

For Herko, the most important motivating factor is the content of the work:

The emergency room is one of the most demanding and busiest jobs in the hospital, where nurses have to react to the most diverse situations. They care for those who have had a medical attack, suddenly become ill, accident victims, as well as psychotic and drug-addicted patients.

“Acute nursing is addictive. Adrenaline flows, thoughts become clearer, you see more clearly,” says Herkko.

He has received the 2021 Rising Star recognition from the Nurses’ Association for his merits as an expert in emergency work.

Herkko searches the equipment warehouse for the necessary equipment for the patient.

One According to Herko, the best aspects of the job are the good working community.

It is also a plus that he gets responsibility and opportunities to develop in his work.

For example, he is part of the new responsibility team, which uses ultrasound to find the best possible vascular connection for the patient when it is difficult to find it and the patient needs intravenous medicine or hydration.

“Previously, this work was done by doctors, now the responsibility is transferred to nurses. At some point, hopefully, we will also negotiate whether this would be reflected in the salary,” he says.

Sensitive also appreciates being able to influence his own work shifts.

“We have a six-week shift list and autonomous shift planning, i.e. a program where everyone can click on the shifts they want.”

Herkko says that he likes to do double shifts and night shifts and then take long days off, while employees with families prefer morning and evening shifts.

“Freedom of choice gives a great sense of control over one’s work.”

“ “It’s no wonder that more experienced nurses move to the services of rental companies.”

Nurses talk a lot about exhaustion in public.

Eva-Maria believes that many people get tired of the fact that the orders come from above and they cannot influence their own work.

“The lack of resources also causes an ethical burden, which manifests as fatigue,” he says.

According to Eva-Maria, the shortage of nurses has also been accelerated by the competitiveness agreement, the corona period and massive retirements from the sector.

“The appreciation of the industry is not reflected in collective bargaining or in the actions of top management,” he says.

Sensitive in my opinion, the salary in the field is now at a tipping point. According to him, his own salary should start at three.

“My hourly wage is 17.70 euros, but rental companies offer, for example, hourly wages of 23–25 euros and more. Then the monthly salary can be around 3,500 euros. It’s no wonder that more experienced nurses move to the services of rental companies,” he says.

He himself has not yet considered switching to a private employer, because only welfare areas offer acute emergency services.

“But if you find a job that is interesting enough and pays more, it would be really stupid not to go.”

He has greetings for the government negotiators.

“Nurses are now fleeing the field en masse. Is it time to be fair and give us a reason to stay?”