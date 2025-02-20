That David Grann (New York, 1967) closes his last book with sixty pages of notes on the sources that guarantee the veracity of everything he writes and another twenty bibliography gives the measure of the seriousness with which this journalist works. … He is also a writer, of course, but above all he is a journalist. ‘Wager’s shipwrecked’ (Random House) is a journalistic book. “I tried to collect all the facts in order to determine what really happened,” he says.

The shipwreck of a group of sailors has in the 18th century when they were aboard a British warship on a mission against a Spanish galleon. They can say that the book is read as a novel, the favorite resource of publishers to hide the genre of non -fiction, but Grann’s new is a chronicle; And it is an exciting chronicle, by the way. Another spicy in Flanders of an author who had already put the very high bar with his previous works.

Author

David Grann

Translation

Luis Murillo Fort

Editorial

Random House, 2025

Number of pages

432

Price

22.90 euros

E-book

10.99 euros

For ‘Wager’s shipwrecked’, Grann has divered between archives and has investigated all the stories published by the protagonists, “and that it is the reader who contributes the final verdict.” The story is worthy of a film (Scorsese and Di Caprio intend to take it to the big screen): a good day, in 1740, thirty men, demacred and with the clothes made, reach the coast of Brazil in a broken ship. 283 days have passed since they were shipwrecked on the coast of Patagonia and their reappearance is almost a miracle, because no one is already waiting for them. More miraculous is the appearance, six months later, of another boat with three other survivors in even more deplorable circumstances.

Grann reconstructs this odyssey with an extraordinary narrative pulse: from the departure of the sailors to the War Council that tries to clarify what happened. In between, a story of unlikely adventures, with riots, cannibalism cases and acts desperate to survive.

As the good journalist who is, Grann tells this outcome in the first pages, and from there he begins to narrate all adventures. There are descriptions that many novelists would like to imagine. There are surprising dialogues. There are script turns. And everything apparently happened like this. But the book goes beyond the adventure chronicle. The way in which the English authorities resolve the final judgment, trying to cover the miseries for mere political calculation, also explains how power is exercised these days. “The empires preserve their power through the stories they tell, but just as important, if not, they are the ones that do not tell, those dark silences imposed, those pages torn,” writes Grann at the end of the book.

‘Wager’s shipwrecked’ is much more than an adventure book. Explain the human condition in all its dimensions. Explain why Grann is the fashion writer in Hollywood. ‘The murderers of the moon’, ‘The old man and the gun’ and ‘Z, the lost city’, his previous books, were also adapted to the cinema. They turn his books into fiction, but he follows his own.