The grimace of death: A mercenary from the Wagner Group at a spontaneous memorial service for Yevgeny Prigozhin – now the fighters are also appearing in front of Avdiivka (archive photo). © Artem Priakhin/Imago

They’re back: the Wagner mercenaries. Because the regular Russian units are bleeding dry in front of Avdiivka, Russia is sending former Prigozhin supporters to the front.

Avdiivka – Apparently they have marched again, as if from obscurity: the Wagner mercenaries. Or rather, the remains of it. Apparently, former followers of the mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin are in regular units of Russia Invasion army currently on the front in Avdiivka. This is now reporting this Institute for the Studies of War (ISW) citing statements made by a Russian officer on the Russian short message service Telegram. Prigozhin is believed to have been killed in a plane crash in August, and since then there has been speculation about the future of his mercenaries. Now former ones are Wagner mercenaries also seen in the service of his Chechen arch-enemy Ramzan Kadyrov.

Russia is sending more and more Wagner fighters to the war front in the Ukraine war

Loud ISW The Wagner mercenaries mainly serve in the Armenian “Arbat” battalion, which, like Ukrainska Pravda reported to be commanded by Hayk Gasparyan – nickname “Abrek”; Ukrainska Pravda According to him, also a Wagner mercenary. The battalion is said to have only been formed this year – via facebook Those responsible reported how the battalion was being blessed in an Armenian Apostolic Church in Moscow.

From this battalion, the mercenaries are now filling up, for example, the 22nd special brigade of the separate guards – a unit for special operations in the army Vladimir Putin’s. In April they had Washington Post wrote that these, like other commando units, had already lost up to 95 percent of their combat effectiveness during the course of the Ukraine war. Loud ISW The Wagner mercenaries are supposed to be used there as drone operators and for electronic warfare, but also in active combat – apparently they reinforce units where they are Ukraine war are needed in each case.

Losing attack on Avdiivka: Putin’s troops are bleeding dry in the Ukraine war

The original and current personnel strength of the Wagner units had always only been estimated. “The US government believes there are tens of thousands of mercenaries in Ukraine alone. Other experts estimate the total number of Wagner troops to be only 5,000 mercenaries,” wrote the German wave At the beginning of this year. At the beginning of the Ukraine War, the mercenary leader Prigozhin is said to have mainly trained veterans of the Russian army under arms. During his march on Moscow in June 2023, he spoke of a troop strength of around 25,000 followers.

He had recruited his militia from Russian prisons. According to his own statements, he claims to have recruited around 50,000 men and committed them to various global missions for a period of six months – for example in Africa, paid for by the Russian government. Then also for the first attacks on Ukraine. Several thousand may have died or been discharged from service and returned to Russia from Ukraine.

At the beginning of August, parts of the Wagner mercenaries were stationed in Belarus to train fighters there until they apparently broke up their tents there at the beginning of September. The current news about their use in Avdiivka is the first sign of life since then. The battle for the small town in the Donetsk district of Ukraine can be described as a secondary theater of war, as military expert Carlo Masala said in the Hamburger Abendblatt explained: “Moscow is also trying to relieve the pressure on the front in the south by tying up Ukrainian forces in Donbass. The battle for Avdiivka is more symbolic.”

Putin’s view of humanity: the amount of losses is insignificant

Nevertheless, or perhaps because of this, the battle for Avdiivka is bloody. “They are obviously throwing everything that can be made available into this battle – that’s the impression,” says former NATO general Erhard Bühler, for example Central German Radio. “The attackers there are now a colorful mix of regular troops, filled with mobilized, poorly trained reservists, separatist troops from Donetsk and mercenaries from various private companies.”

According to Bühler’s information, around 5,000 Russian soldiers were killed in the attack on Avdiivka that was just a few days old. The most recently passed by the Ukrainian General Staff facebook Published estimates of Russian losses in the Ukraine war total just under 300,000. The view of humanity in Russia clearly contradicts that in Europe – this became particularly obvious in Russia’s wars and is now abundantly clear: the German think tank had it as a stress test for the legitimacy of the Putin regime Foundation Science and Politics the Ukraine conflict shortly after it broke out. His prophecies have come true.

The researchers expected “the invasion of Ukraine to continue even more strongly than before with outdated, primarily mass-based concepts of warfare,” they wrote. Historians had referred to this behavior from the First and Second World Wars as the “human wave tactic,” meaning overrunning the enemy with the sheer number of more or less well-equipped or more or less well-trained soldiers. This concept failed when the Russians dug in before Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive. And now it’s apparently being continued again.

Apparently the end justifies the means – because his arch-enemy Ramzan Kadyrov also benefits from Prigozhin’s disappearance. Its Chechen Akhmat battalion was the only military unit in Russia that agreed to put down Prigozhin’s armed uprising in June. Now former Wagner mercenaries have apparently appeared there too.