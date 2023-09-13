Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht

A new party led by Sahra Wagenknecht could cause a stir. This is what surveys suggest, which see shifts particularly on the political left and right.

Berlin – Whether she will found a new party or not is still an open question. Sahra Wagenknecht, member of the Bundestag for the party The lefta controversial figure in one’s own ranks, wants to be according to several media reports, separate from their party. The fronts between the party leadership and Wagenknecht had become noticeably hardened in recent months. The wife of left-wing great Oskar Lafontaine had been married during and around the corona pandemic Ukraine war have repeatedly spoken out in public with extremely controversial theses.

Now the current survey has revealed exciting numbers: Like that Picturenewspaper reports, according to pollsters, if Wagenknecht were to found a new party, this could be the main thing AfD Leave feathers. Instead of 21.5 percent, the AfD would only receive 16 percent nationwide.

Wagenknecht’s own party: AfD fears for many votes

Also the chairwoman of the AfD, Alice Weidelwarned in ARD-Summer interview, a newly founded party by Wagenknecht would divide the “anti-government camp” and even keep the AfD away from participating in the government. Weidel added: Wagenknecht would become “a willing vicarious agent for the traffic lights” with his own party.

The head of the opinion research institute INSA, Hermann Binkert, said Picture: “A Wagenknecht party has a potential of up to 25 percent” and would “directly weaken the AfD and the Left, who could lose up to one in two of their current voters.” Translated to current surveys, this meant that the AfD could fall from 22 to 11 percent.

Wagenknecht Party: The SPD, Union and FDP would also lose voters

Also SPDUnion and FDP would lose voters, albeit to a lesser extent, according to INSA data. According to Brinkert, the parties would have to expect losses of one to three percent. In terms of federal politics, a new formation by Wagenknecht would also be dangerous for the left. “At the moment it looks like the start of a Wagenknecht party would be the end of the left,” said Binkert. But for such a party, Binkert said: “It will invigorate political competition.”

Contrary to the Wagenknecht horror scenario, the AfD reported a new record on Tuesday: According to its own information, the party currently has 34,000 members nationwide, around 5,500 more than a year ago. This was announced by a press spokesman in Berlin. Since September 11, 2022, almost 2,400 members have left the party, compared to 7,800 new members. However, that is still a fairly small number. The SPD and CDU have more than 350,000 members, the Left said it still had a good 54,000 at the end of 2022.

“The weakness of our political opponents is our strength,” said party leaders Tino Chrupalla and Weidel in a statement. The reasons for the increase in members and in the surveys are varied. Weidel and Chrupalla listed, among other things, the AfD’s rejection of the traffic light building energy law and its support for nuclear power and Russian gas to reduce energy prices. (fmü/dpa)