Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

The AfD is the only force that shares Wagenknecht’s closeness to the Kremlin, commented “Münchner Merkur” editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Klaus Haag/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

With its counter-offensive in Russia, Ukraine is trying to free itself from Putin’s iron grip. Once again, Sahra Wagenknecht is turning the victim into the perpetrator. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – One thing is clear: Ukraine’s attempt to take the war to Russia is covered by international law because it is aimed at the attacker’s deployment area. Nevertheless, it is still difficult to assess at the moment what strategic advantages Ukraine can gain by advancing into Russian territory in the Kursk region, apart from the huge embarrassment for the once again overwhelmed warlord Putin.

A winner has already been decided, albeit in faraway Germany: Sahra Wagenknecht and her “peace alliance” BSWShortly before the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, she is driving the CDU ahead of her, denouncing the crossing of “red lines” (because of the deployment of German tanks in Russia) and threatening not to enter into a coalition with parties that supply German weapons to Ukraine. This is scoring points in the Russia-friendly East, turning the CDU associations there against party leader Merz and openly flirting with the AfD, which is the only force that shares her closeness to the Kremlin.

Wagenknecht becomes Putin’s cue-giver ahead of the state elections in the East

So is the Stalinist Wagenknecht, who once lamented the peaceful German reunification as a “counter-revolution”, actually preparing a coalition of left and right radicals in Saxony and Thuringia? The CDU’s warnings about left-right popular front governments in Dresden and Erfurt are not completely unfounded. It is obvious that the BSW leader is making herself a prompter and accomplice of the Kremlin by trying to scare the eastern voters in association with Russian propagandists.

Moscow’s chief speaker Dmitri Medvedev has not missed the invitation and has already threatened to send Russian tanks into Berlin. Such a degree of submission to the wishes of a warring dictator as Wagenknecht demands has never been seen in post-war Germany.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo gallery

Cologne political science professor Thomas Jäger summed it up nicely: “This is how Wagenknecht imagines the future of Germany. Finally living in the GDR at the mercy of Russia again.” The BSW is the “Alliance of Radiant Vladimir.” (George Anastasiadis)