Sahra Wagenknecht thinks aloud about founding her own party. Your latest statements have resulted in a violent reaction from the left party leadership.

Berlin – Sahra Wagenknecht has again caused resentment in her party, Die Linke. “Within the next nine months” she will decide on founding a new party, said the controversial politician ZDF today. Left chairmen Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan called the statements “irresponsible” at the weekend and called for an end to all “splitting efforts”.

With loud deliberations about founding a new party, Sahra Wagenknecht repeatedly antagonizes the party leadership of the left. (Archive image) © Marcel Kusch/dpa

Wagenknecht thinks loudly about founding a new party: No “one-woman show”

Wagenknecht has been playing with plans to found a new party for some time. Most recently, she was sharply criticized inside and outside the Left Party for the “Manifesto for Peace” written with the publicist Alice Schwarzer. The left-wing leadership criticized the associated call for a rally on the anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine because of the lack of distance from Russia and the lack of differentiation from right-wing forces. Shortly thereafter, Wagenknecht declared that she would no longer be a candidate for the left in the next federal election.

“By the end of the year it must be clear how things will continue,” said the former left-wing parliamentary group leader ZDF today. The founding of a party depends “on conditions, also of a legal nature,” Wagenknecht explained and added: “You have to build structures. The expectation that one could – even if one had made a decision – just launch a party like this, from one week to the next, that would be doomed to failure.”

The question of their health powers is also part of their weighing process, said Wagenknecht. “As a one-woman show, I can’t do that.”

Wagenknecht against the Left Chairmen: “Bumps members in the head”

When asked why she hadn’t left her previous party long ago, Wagenknecht told the portal: “On the one hand, there are many members who think like I do and to whom I still feel connected.” On the other hand, “the existence of the parliamentary group it would be irresponsible to endanger them without need”. The Left has 39 MPs in the Bundestag. A minimum of 37 is required to have faction status. At the same time, Wagenknecht again criticized the top left. This is pursuing “a course that has hardly anything to do with my idea of ​​sensible left-wing politics”.

For their part, Wissler and Schirdewan were outraged by Wagenknecht. “Announcing that you will decide on the formation of a competing party over the next few months is irresponsible,” they said. “It offends the thousands of members who work locally for the left and its goals.”

Sahra Wagenknecht against Die Linke: Gysi prefers a quick exit

The party leaders demanded an end to the deliberations. “We call on everyone to reject divisive efforts, to defend and develop the left as a plural socialist party,” they said.

Most recently, according to his own statements, the former left-wing faction leader Gregor Gysi tried to bring Wagenknecht and the party leadership back together. He thinks “that the two sides are not so far apart that we need two parties,” he emphasized ZDF today. “Then these two parties would of course attack each other properly, and I don’t know if our society needs that.”

Ultimately, Wagenknecht and her environment would have to decide on the possible start-up. “Only one thing is not possible: that we deal with this question for months and do not concentrate on the questions that are necessary,” warned Gysi, adding: “That’s why I can only say: If people plan to do it, then they should do it do it quickly, and don’t torment the party forever.”

A recent survey found that a Wagenknecht party received up to 19 percent of the votes could. AfD voters have particularly great potential. (with AFP)