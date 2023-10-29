Home page politics

On Monday, Sahra Wagenknecht resigned from the Left and announced the founding of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance. © Reto Klar/Imago

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” rejects emissions trading, the phase-out of combustion engines and Germany’s complete switch to renewables.

Climate goals are not mentioned in the founding document. To achieve this, the planned party is relying on new technologies and wants to import Russian gas again.

The “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” (BSW) is calling for a fundamentally different climate policy in Germany and Europe. The alliance thus breaks with the most important previous elements of the policy area. Contrary to the consensus of all parliamentary groups in the Bundestag (with the exception of the AfD), the BSW rejects the instrument of emissions trading, turns away from full supply through renewable energies and advocates importing Russian gas again. However, the energy and climate policy ideas of the newly founded association “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – For Reason and Justice” are still general. Some of them don’t stand up to fact checking.

Wagenknecht and her colleagues do not focus on the issue of climate at the start of their political journey. They do not set their own goals and have not yet presented any alternative ideas on how the national, European and international climate goals could be specifically achieved. To do this, they concentrate on general criticism of current politics in Berlin and Brussels. “Blind activism and ill-conceived measures do not help the climate, but they endanger our economic substance,” writes the BSW.

This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with the Climate.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published it first Climate.Table on October 26, 2023.

Against price signals and emissions trading

Specifically, the alliance supports “proposals that bring more climate protection and at the same time do not endanger the prosperity of our country. We reject climate protection measures that make people poor and endanger Germany as a business location,” it says on the homepage.

For the alliance, this includes the price signals from the planned German and European emissions trading. “Rising prices don’t even have a climate policy effect,” it is said, for example when there are no public alternatives to driving, which is why rail services in particular should be expanded. However, this statement is contradicted by research results according to which “monetary incentives play the most important role as an individual measure” when it comes to saving energy.

“Increasingly expensive emissions certificates that only drive important industries out of Europe are also not helping the climate,” writes the alliance. Figures from the EU Commission also contradict this view. Between 1990 and 2019, emissions in the EU fell by 24 percent, while the economy grew by 60 percent. The largest reductions occurred in the areas subject to emissions trading.

Hope for technology, climate neutrality in 2045 not mentioned

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” also rejects the EU regulation to phase out combustion technology in cars from 2035. What is needed are “more fuel-efficient combustion engines and intensive research into climate-friendly fuels”.

Germany’s “decisive contribution” to international climate policy is the “development of future technologies”. Better framework conditions would have to be created for this. More goods on the rails, less bureaucracy. These technologies also mean the development of a hydrogen economy. An area that the federal government is supporting with 62 projects with a total of eight billion euros.

The BSW writes: A “serious climate and environmental policy requires honesty: Germany’s energy supply cannot be secured through renewable energies alone given today’s technologies.” However, this contradicts reports from science that demand a full supply of renewables for Germany “ “possible and sensible”.

In the BSW declaration on “economic reason” and in the questions about climate policy on the homepage, references to the central points of climate policy are missing. The internationally binding Paris Agreement on climate protection of 2015 is not mentioned, nor is Germany’s legal goal of becoming climate neutral by 2045, or the federal climate protection law.

Gas from Russia

“We don’t want to cancel the Paris Agreement. But Germany’s goal of climate neutrality by 2045 cannot be achieved the way the federal government is currently doing,” says MP Klaus Ernst to Table.Media. He currently heads the Bundestag Committee for Climate Protection and Energy for the Left and wants to leave the Left faction with Wagenknecht to join BSW. “It’s about achieving the goals internationally and not about fighting for every ton of CO₂ in Germany or meeting the sector goals.” The goal of climate neutrality “must not be achieved at the price of the decline of the domestic industry.”

For Ernst, it makes more sense to develop and import hydrogen and synthetic fuels in other countries with better renewable potential. He also wants to import gas from Russia again because “in a market economy we should always take gas wherever it is cheapest.”

Greenpeace: Don’t use climate policy for cheap populism

Martin Kaiser, Managing Director of Greenpeace Germany, told Table.Media: “Major climate policy impulses cannot be expected from Sahra Wagenknecht and the party she is about to found. Your criticism of considering social justice as a central consideration in climate protection and of making large corporations take greater responsibility instead of treating climate protection primarily as the individual responsibility of individuals is justified.” Her specific statements alone were not convincing. Populist attacks to raise one’s own profile against key climate protection measures such as the Building Energy Act would be just as problematic “as the demand to relax economic sanctions against Russia in order to more easily import cheap fossil gas.”

Kaiser said he hoped “that Sahra Wagenknecht does not use climate policy for cheap populism, but rather works constructively to make climate protection socially fair. Neither Germany nor the climate can afford another party that actively sabotages the energy transition.”

Will Klaus Ernst remain chairman of the climate committee?

It is currently unclear whether Klaus Ernst can remain chairman of Parliament’s Climate Protection Committee. It is unclear whether he still has the right to the presidency after the Left faction has split and been reduced to the status of a member of a group. When asked by Table.Media, the Bundestag administration said that such a case had not yet occurred. It will be examined in the light of the rules of procedure and decided by the council of elders. Ernst himself says: “I’m not clinging to the committee chairmanship. But I am currently elected chairman and if possible, I will remain that way.” (By Bernhard Poetter)