Sahra Wagenknecht among the other board members of the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht – For Reason and Justice” association: Lukas Schön, Amira Mohamed Ali, Ralph Suikat and Christian Leye (from left to right). © Soeren Stache/dpa

Sahra Wagenknecht wants to take part in elections with her own party in 2024. A survey shows how much potential there is in the new alliance.

Berlin – The party of the former left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht has not yet been founded. But it is already clear: a party with Wagenknecht at the helm obviously has enormous potential in Germany.

A hypothetical survey* by the opinion research institute Insa on behalf of PictureIn any case, the newspaper shows what could be possible for the Wagenknecht party. The question to those surveyed was simple: “If there were a federal election next Sunday and there was a ‘Sahra-Wagenknecht party’, how would you vote?”

The answer was clear: no less than 14 percent of those surveyed could imagine voting for a corresponding Wagenknecht party. The result would catapult the Wagenknecht party to fourth place.

Hypothetical poll from October 28th by Insa with a Wagenknecht party

CDU/CSU 29 AfD 17 SPD 15 Wagenknecht Party 14 The green 12 FDP 5 The left 4 Free voters 2 Other 2

Three things are particularly noteworthy: On the one hand, the survey confirms the opinion that the AfD in particular could suffer from a Wagenknecht party. Here it only reaches 17 percent – and therefore significantly lower than in all Insa surveys in the past few months. Since mid-June, the AfD has remained stable at more than 20 percent, reaching a record 23 percent in mid-October.

On the other hand, the Wagenknecht party would immediately be almost as strong as the SPD, which has 15 percent in this survey. Thirdly, it is noticeable that the Left’s result would not change at all; it still comes in at four percent.

Regular Insa survey from October 28th without Wagenknecht party

It is also exciting to take a look at Insa’s regular Sunday question, which was raised without Sahra Wagenknecht’s new party. The comparison of the two surveys shows how many points Wagenknecht would take from the other parties. The biggest loser, as already indicated above, is the AfD, which still cracks the 20 percent mark in the regular Sunday question. The Union of CDU and CSU, the traffic light parties, the Free Voters and the others also do better here.

CDU/CSU 31 AfD 21 SPD 16 The green 13 FDP 6 The left 4 Free voters 3 Other 6

On October 23, Sahra Wagenknecht announced her departure from the Left and plans to found a new party. First, the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” association will collect donations for this purpose. The party is scheduled to be founded in January 2024. According to Wagenknecht, she should run in the European elections in June 2024. The aim is also to enter the race in the state elections. (cs)

* A notice: The Insa Institute surveyed a total of 1,005 citizens for its hypothetical Sunday question on October 26th and 27th, 2023. A total of 1,216 people were surveyed for the regular Sunday question from October 23rd to 27th, 2023. The maximum statistical margin of error is plus/minus 2.9 percentage points.