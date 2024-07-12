„Viele zivile Opfer in der Ukraine entstehen auch dadurch, dass Raketen abgefangen werden und die Trümmerteile in zivile Gebiete fallen“, sagte Wagenknecht, als es um die Stationierung weitreichender Waffensysteme aus den USA in Deutschland ging. Doch offenbar sieht Wagenknecht im Abfangen die größere Gefahr, nicht im russischen Angriff selbst. Sie argumentiert, Trümmerteile hätten am Montag in Kiew nicht nur ein Zentrum für Frauengesundheit getroffen, „auch bei dem Kinderkrankenhaus waren die ersten Meldungen, dass das auch herunterfallende Trümmerteile waren“.

„Es kann sein, dass die Ukrainer lügen“

Unmittelbar hakte die Verteidigungsexpertin Claudia Major, die neben Wagenknecht ebenfalls zu Gast war, ein und wies die Aussage zurück: „Die Meldungen sind aber als falsch widerlegt worden.“ Und in der Tat, Beobachter und Analysten sind sich schnell einig, dass es sich um eine russische Rakete handelte, die das Kinderkrankenhaus traf.

„Es ist bewiesen, dass es eine russische Kh-101 war“, sagte etwa Nico Lange, Senior Fellow bei der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, gegenüber der „Tagesschau“. „Das beweisen mehrere Videos, in denen die Rakete mit ihren spezifischen Charakteristika klar zu erkennen ist. Das beweisen außerdem Trümmerteile der Kh-101-Rakete, die am Ort des Einschlags gefunden wurden. Wirkung und Explosion entsprechen der Wirkung einer Kh-101-Rakete. Es gab und gibt in diesem Fall keinerlei Zweifel.“ Auch das renommierte Recherchenetzwerk Bellingcat hat mittlerweile einen 25 Seiten umfassenden Bericht vorgelegt, der detailliert nachweist, dass es eine russische Rakete des Typs Kh-101 war, die die Klinik traf.

But Wagenknecht sees it differently. It has not been clearly refuted that it was not debris. “No, it has not been confirmed,” she repeated several times, saying that the discovery of rocket parts alone cannot prove that the attack was aimed at the hospital. On the other hand, she said: “I do not know the situation, I only know that in war lies are told by all sides. It may be that the Russians are lying, it may be that the Ukrainians are lying.”

She personally found it “not very plausible” that Putin would attack a children’s hospital at the beginning of the NATO summit. Just as Wagenknecht did not find it plausible that exactly that would happen on the evening before Putin invaded all of Ukrainian territory, Maybrit Illner recalls elsewhere.

“Why don’t you go to Ukraine?”

Wagenknecht is not just sharing her ignorance, her statements are precisely the version of events that has been circulating in Russian media since the attack on Monday. It is another large-scale disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Kremlin. Shortly after the attack, both Russian state broadcasters and pro-Russian channels and social networks said that it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that landed next to the hospital – the alleged victims and helpers were actors. And this was before an investigation into the attack was even possible.

But that’s not all: When the Green Party politician Omid Nouripour confronted Wagenknecht with the abductions, rapes and torture by Russian soldiers, she once again played it down: “These are all crimes that happen in a war.” Nouripour replied angrily: “No, they don’t just happen anywhere! These are the areas that the Russians have long had under control!” Finally, he asked Wagenknecht to see for herself: “Go to Ukraine! Go to Irpin! Go to Bucha, where 400 bodies of tortured children and women have been found, and talk to the people!”