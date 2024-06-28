Home page politics

From: Sören Kemnade

Press Split

Sahra Wagenknecht caused a stir on Markus Lanz’s talk show. The BSW boss accused Selenskyj of a lack of will for peace in the Ukraine war.

Hamburg – Sahra Wagenknecht has caused horror on Markus Lanz with her statements on the war in Ukraine. The former Left Party politician and founder of the new party “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” is calling for the import of Russian gas and is blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj for the lack of peace negotiations.

Scandal at Lanz: Wagenknecht blames Selenskyj for the lack of an end to the Ukraine war

On Lanz, she argued that Germany must import Russian gas again in order to secure its own economy. She demanded: “We must end this war by supporting countries like China and Brazil, who say we should now try to reach a ceasefire on the existing front line and then start peace talks,” said Wagenknecht, adding: “By no longer importing gas, we are not ending a war.” TV presenter Markus Lanz was stunned. Journalist Kristina Dunz, who was also present as a guest, also expressed her dismay: “The way you say it, Ms. Wagenknecht, that means to me: Ukraine will perish.”

“What is your solution?” asked Sahra Wagenknecht, although she did not respond to the journalist’s criticism. Dunz said that Putin must hold back. Wagenknecht countered and demanded that the West make peace offers. So far, however, this has not happened. “As long as Ukraine does not change its positionthis conflict will continue,” Wagenknecht said, addressing Ukrainian President Selenskyj.

Markus Lanz was at times overwhelmed by Sahra Wagenknecht’s opinion. © ZDF

Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW): If things continue like this, a major European war is imminent

Lanz then wanted to know why she was not present during Selenskyj’s speech in the Bundestag. The politician angrily declared that she “does not participate in standing ovations for a speech in which someone says: The time for compromise is over”. Lanz said: “They could have stayed seated.“

Wagenknecht did not let that go: “That would have been interpreted just as negatively. It was a celebration.” Lanz reacted angrily to the politician’s opinion: “That is crazy.” Wagenknecht added unmoved: “If we carry on as we are now, we are heading for a major European war, because NATO will have to become more and more involved, (…) because Ukraine alone will lose this war.”

End of the Ukraine war: Ex-ambassador contradicts Wagenknecht

Former ambassador to Moscow Rüdiger von Fritsch spoke to the news channel German wave expressed his doubts about Sahra Wagenknecht’s way of thinking. Putin has “no interest at the moment in ending this war if his aggression is rewarded in the end”. Because if he gets the signal that he has no consequences to fear despite his actions, he doesn’t need to stop for the time being. That would be the case if his ideas were taken into account, said the diplomat. In terms of content, Putin’s offers are “not at all serious”, says the head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen. The Russian president is more interested in “throwing sand in the gears” and watching the reaction.