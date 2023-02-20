Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Sahra Wagenknecht and Alice Schwarzer call for a peace demonstration. The left, however, distances itself from it. The reason is the lack of demarcation to the right.

Munich – The manifesto of left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht and women’s rights activist Alice Schwarzer polarizes society. In the “Manifesto for Peace” they warn of an escalation in the Ukraine war. The two women also get support from the right. Many AfD supporters share Wagenknecht’s and Schwarzer’s position.

Even at rallies for the security conference on Saturday (February 18), left and right-wing supporters mingled. On Saturday (February 25), Wagenknecht and Schwarzer invite you to a demonstration for peace in Berlin. The lack of differentiation also bothers Wagenknecht’s party. The left makes its position clear.

Wagenknecht rally: support from the AfD – criticism from the left

There were numerous demonstrations as part of the Munich Security Conference. Among them opponents of the security conference or lateral thinkers. It was particularly explosive at the opening rally, where Dieter Dehm, a member of the Left Bundestag, opened the rally with 10,000 participants with Russian narratives. The relationship between parts of the left and groups such as lateral thinkers or right-wing supporters remains questionable.

The discussion about the manifesto by Wagenknecht and Schwarzer brings new wind into the debate. Because their position on the Ukraine war is also shared by the AfD. AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla was among the first to sign the manifesto. On Twitter, he then spoke of party lines that should not be a barrier when working for peace.

Wagenknecht’s reaction was inevitable. “The fact that Tino Chrupalla signed our manifesto and also called for our peace rally on February 25 in Berlin triggered enthusiasm among all those who want to continue the war in Ukraine with tanks and fighter jets down to the last Ukrainian,” she said Mirror.

Wagenknecht and Schwarzer: No demarcation to the right and no clear statements

Apparently, the left-wing politician sees no problem with right-wing extremists appearing at her demonstration. “Anyone who wants to demonstrate with an honest heart for peace and negotiations is welcome at our rally,” Wagenknecht explained Mirror. “On the other hand, far-right flags or symbols have no place on it and will not be tolerated,” she added. Alice Schwarzer shares this opinion. “A few dozen right-wing extremists against almost a million signers of our peace appeal. What does that weigh?” she said Thursday (February 16) to the Nuremberg News.

On Friday (February 17) Wagenknecht tried to defend himself. The dpa She said: “It goes without saying that right-wing extremists, who are in the tradition of a regime that started the worst world war in living memory, have no place at a peace demonstration. We also reject party-political appropriation.” Wagenknecht’s statement does not seem to be the desired demarcation to the right,

The left distances itself from the Wagenknecht rally – criticism also goes to the federal government

This also seems to be a problem for the left. “After intensive consultation, we as the party executive did not adopt this call as our own,” said Federal Managing Director Tobias Bank on Monday (February 20) in Berlin about the manifesto. He sees the reasons for this in the lack of differentiation between the call and its initiators and the extreme right. Bank also differentiated the party leadership from the manifesto in terms of content. “We stand by the Ukrainians’ right to self-defense and demand the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops,” said the Left Party manager.

Nevertheless, Bank sharply criticized the policy of the federal government, which relies unilaterally on military solutions to the Ukraine conflict. He spoke of “tunnel vision”. Instead, Bank urged the federal government to undertake diplomatic initiatives to bring Russia back to the negotiating table, for example together with China or with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula. Bank opposed an increase in the defense budget demanded by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD).

Numerous rallies and events are planned for the anniversary of the war in Ukraine. It remains to be seen how many right-wing supporters will eventually come to the Wagenknecht and Schwarzer rally on Saturday. (vk with afp)