Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

Sahra Wagenknecht, still a left-wing politician, apparently wants to found her own party. (Archive photo) © Wolfgang Maria Weber/IMAGO

According to a report in Bild, Sahra Wagenknecht wants to found her own party shortly – with the aim of ending the “crazy traffic light politics”.

Berlin – Sahra Wagenknecht has been a member of the Bundestag for Die Linke since 2009. But after heated discussions about the direction of the party, she soon wants to go her own way – with a new party. That’s what she reports Picture citing Wagenknecht’s confidants.

The exact date for the founding of the new party has not yet been determined. However, it should not happen before the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse on October 8th. At the request of the German press agency said Wagenknecht: “That is the opinion of the Bild newspaper. It remains the same: we will decide on founding a party by the end of the year at the latest.”

Wagenknecht probably wants to found his own party – and calls for peace with Russia

She wants to “end the crazy traffic light policy,” says the report. In contrast to the incumbent federal government, she wants to campaign for “economic reason”, “social justice”, “peace” and “freedom” – the four core points of her future party, like that Picture quoted.

Peace with Russia? The economic war with the country that is currently waging a war of aggression against Ukraine would only harm the German economy, not Putin, said Wagenknecht Picture. Therefore there must be peace at all costs. German foreign policy must rely on diplomacy instead of arms deliveries. In addition, the arms budget should not increase any further. (lrg/dpa)